Leading Organizations Unite to Protect the Promise of Organ Donation and Transplantation: Continued Commitment to Safety, Integrity, and Innovation

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted voices in organ donation and transplantation have come together to stand firm in their longstanding commitment to a safe, ethical, compassionate, and continuous pursuit of a system that honors every donor, supports every family, and safeguards every patient who depends on a lifesaving transplant.

Every organ donation is a selfless act of generosity and hope. For the more than 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for a lifesaving transplant, trust in the organ donation and transplant system is not just essential—it is the foundation that makes saving lives possible.

Patients, donors, and their loved ones remain at the heart of everything we do. United by a shared purpose, we are working together to strengthen the foundation that protects the donor, their gift of life, and every patient waiting.

Together, as a united community, we remain committed to:

Honoring patients, donors, and families. We continue to amplify patient and donor family voices to ensure their experiences and perspectives guide our shared work. Ensuring public trust. We remain steadfast in our mission to help patients receive lifesaving transplants by providing the public with accurate and transparent information about the donation process. Driving innovation and efficiencies. We continue to support meaningful innovations and modernizations that enhance safety, fairness, and access, while ensuring responsible protection and stewardship of every donor and their gift.

The following groups have joined together:

American Kidney Fund (AKF), American Society of Transplantation (AST), American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), Association for Multicultural Affairs in Transplantation (AMAT), Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO), Donate Life America (DLA), Explore Transplant, National Kidney Donation Organization (NKDO), National Kidney Foundation (NKF), The Organ Donation and Transplantation Alliance (The Alliance), and Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO)

