Leading Orthodontic Experts Establish Consulting Firm to Help Others Achieve Success

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Stosich and Dr. Rohit Sachdeva are pleased to announce the launch of their new consulting firm, Ortho Consultants Group. Ortho Consultants Group assists general dentistry practices in integrating orthodontics into their practices. New and existing orthodontic practices will also benefit from their expertise in helping practices begin, improve and streamline their operations. Drs. Stosich and Sachdeva are leading experts in the orthodontic field who have created successful practices and have a wealth of knowledge to share with orthodontic practices looking to reach the next level in their businesses.

Ortho Consultants Group

Ortho Consultants Group offers a broad range of consulting services. Services include:

Clinical management – Establish clinical best practices for braces and clear aligners, as well as orthodontic assistant best practices.

Administrative – Consultation includes assistance in day-to-day management of the practice, as well as operating and administrative issues

Optimizing expenses – The doctors can provide advice on how to optimize operations to minimize expenses, including lab costs, marketing and overhead.

Financial management – To be a successful practice, you must ensure you have a proper system in place to collect the fees owed. Financial management consulting includes advice on financial coordination, including insurance, payment collections, and invoicing.

Orthodontic marketing – Orthodontics is a competitive field, and the doctors can provide tips and tricks to ensure your marketing catapults you above the competition.

Practice technology – Orthodontic offices must stay up to date on the latest technologies available to streamline treatment. Drs. Stosich and Sachdeva can help you wade through marketing gimmicks to determine what will improve your practice.

Patient management – Advice on patient management includes best practice protocols to develop lasting relationships, as well as software that can help manage patient information.

Dr. Stosich and Sachdeva. Both are board-certified orthodontists with extensive experience in the orthodontic world.

Dr. Sachdeva is also the co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of OraMetrix, Inc. Orametrix was the first company to provide all-digital solutions for the design and fabrication of fixed appliances. He has traveled the world providing clinical and scientific presentations.

Dr. Stosich is the Director of Orthodontics at the University of Chicago and Comer's Children's Hospital. As a leader in patient care, he has been published extensively and has traveled the world lecturing on best orthodontic practices. Dr. Stosich leads a successful Chicago-area orthodontics practice and has successfully affiliated others to achieve the next level of success.

Together, Drs. Sachdeva and Stosich provide the highest level of knowledge related to the orthodontic world and can help practices of all sizes meet and surpass their goals. Whether you are starting a new practice, integrating practices together, or just looking to finetune your current practice, the doctors will walk you through everything you need to succeed.

Ortho Consultants Group

