Leading OT Cyber Security Expert, Ron Brash, Joins Verve Industrial Protection as Director of Cyber Security Insights

MONTREAL and CHICAGO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial Protection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Brash as Director of Cyber Security Insights. Mr. Brash will help Verve continue to establish its leadership position as the leading solution for integrated IT-OT cybersecurity.

Mr. Brash joins Verve Industrial Protection from Deloitte Consulting, where he was a leader in their industrial controls cyber security group. Ron is an experienced technology consultant and seasoned cybersecurity specialist with deep expertise in critical systems, network security, deep packet inspection, IoT/cloud dashboards, data analytics, and secure embedded software development.

Notably, Mr. Brash was the lead developer behind the watershed S4 ICS Detection challenges; he crafted both threat scenarios packet manipulation tooling.

"We are excited to welcome Ron to our team. Verve Security Center is the only ICS-focused cyber security solution that provides an integrated platform to simplify end-point and network protection across IT and OT. Ron's deep expertise across the OT cyber security domain will help us extend our differentiation in this arena," said John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial Protection.

As one of our key team members, Ron will continue to build on our product, provide insights and experience based on hard lessons learned from the field, and drive tailored security solutions both to Verve and customers alike.

Verve Security Center (VSC) is a vendor agnostic security suite that consolidates antivirus, application whitelisting, change & configuration management, security information & event management (SIEM), patch management, vulnerability assessments, intrusion detection, backup management, compliance, workflow and document management into a unified solution. VSC brings threat intelligence into a single console so users can quickly and simply understand their security posture and compliance status.

"I am thrilled to join the Verve team and their unique take on industrial end point protection. The ability to identify AND remediate vulnerabilities and threats across IT and OT end points offers customers cost efficiency and accelerated time to resolution. I am excited to help continue to expand Verve's leadership," said Mr. Brash.

About Verve Industrial Protection: For 25 years Verve has been helping ensure reliable and secure industrial control systems. The Verve Security Center offers IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. The firm's Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner.

For more information, please email us at sales@verveindustrial.com, visit us at www.verveindustrial.com

Contact:

Rick Kaun

4038275794

211427@email4pr.com

SOURCE Verve Industrial Protection

Related Links

http://www.verveindustrial.com

