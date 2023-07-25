Leading Out of Home Trade Group OAAA Appoints Ad Industry Champion Julie Thompson as EVP & CMO to Elevate and Amplify the OOH Industry

To take advantage of the growing surge in OOH's popularity and relevance, OAAA also promotes Jeff Jan and Kate Scanlan focused on industry growth and marketing

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the leading trade group representing the entire OOH advertising industry, has appointed Julie Thompson as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. She will report to OAAA President & CEO Anna Bager.

To match OAAA's capabilities with the growing demands of its members and the expanding marketplace, Bager is also promoting two key talents focused on industry growth and marketing: Jeff Jan has been elevated to Executive Vice President of Strategy & Growth, and Kate Scanlan has been promoted to Senior Director of Marketing. The formation of this new team will further Bager's growth objectives for OAAA in service of its member companies.

Today's news reflects OAAA's commitment to the talent needed to expand the reach, impact, and influence of OOH advertising at a pivotal moment. OOH advertising revenue in the US increased 20.7% in 2022 compared to the previous year, accounting for $8.6 billion. This marked a critical milestone for 00H, with 2022 outpacing the previous records set in 2019. In fact, 00H grew faster than any other core ad medium last year, according to research from Magna Global, a leading media intelligence firm.

A well-known advocate for the advertising industry, Julie Thompson has a depth of knowledge in media, tech, and creative agency industries in addition to key trade associations. She has served in leadership or advisory roles at IAB, 4A's, IAA, Yahoo, PopSugar, Turner Broadcasting, Tumblr, TED, Fallon, and Leo Burnett Worldwide, and as founder at juliethompsoninc. She is poised to showcase OOH's strengths, its creative canvases, and its ever-growing influence in driving consumer buying decisions. She will play a pivotal role in promoting the trade group and the entire OOH industry.

"We brought Julie on board as an advisor three years ago, and in recent months she took on the role of interim CMO. She's a proven and valuable member of our team already, and her enthusiasm for the medium is contagious. Julie will work with and advise our member companies and leaders of agencies and brands to champion the power of OOH, helping to make it the medium of choice to move consumers," Bager said. "Julie's marketing expertise, along with her extensive network, will serve us well in sharpening and widening OAAA's influence at this particular moment of transformative opportunity for the industry."

"Across my whole career, I've always admired bold, breakthrough out of home executions and their effect on consumers. From the biggest global brands to the smallest local businesses, we're going to prove that OOH is becoming the most beloved medium for advertisers and consumers alike," said Julie Thompson, CMO, OAAA. "I'm truly excited to work with the industry's leaders, along with the talented team at OAAA, to elevate OOH into its rightful, top place in the marketing mix."

Jeff Jan's promotion from Head of Industry Initiatives to EVP, Strategy & Growth strengthens the organization's leadership team, bringing extensive experience and expertise in executing revenue-driving growth strategies. His comprehensive understanding of the OOH industry will be instrumental in driving the organization's goals and enhancing its market position. He will continue to manage all committees, working groups, councils, task forces, and will drive key industry initiatives, including research, standards, and practices. Prior to OAAA, the 23-year industry veteran held key positions at several agencies, including Billups, Venables Bell & Partners, Wieden + Kennedy, TBWA/Chiat/Day, and Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

Kate Scanlan's promotion to the role of Senior Director of Marketing is a testament to her exceptional contributions to the organization over the last year. In addition to her existing role as content marketing and communications lead, she will take on new responsibilities, such as driving market engagement tactics, digital marketing operations, and thought leadership initiatives. Prior to OAAA, Scanlan spent 15 years growing the editorial team at Captivate before expanding her OOH horizons writing for OOHToday.com.

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City.

