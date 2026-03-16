Leading Outdoor Misting Supplier Enters Dallas-Fort Worth Market In Time For Summer Dining Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MistAmerica Corp., the leading supplier of misting fan systems for outdoor commercial venues, is bringing its state-of-the-art cooling technology to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area just in time for another Texas summer. From luxury resorts to quick-serve drive-thrus to restaurant patios, MistAmerica's industry-leading cooling systems are about to make summer dining in Texas a lot more comfortable.

MistAmerica's patented Mist360 systems utilize less water while covering more square feet than traditional directional fans. Built for easy installation, they evenly deploy a cooling mist that quickly evaporates—meaning nothing in its orbit gets wet—while dramatically improving outdoor comfort. It isn't uncommon for the systems to reduce outdoor temperatures by 15 to 20 degrees in both dry and humid climates.

"Summer heat in Texas is intense, and we're really looking forward to making it significantly more tolerable for Texans who don't want to abandon patios when the temperatures start to climb," said Dave Johnson, MistAmerica's president. "If we can make Arizona comfortable during its notoriously brutal summer season, we're confident we can lower the temperature in Texas, too."

MistAmerica views Dallas-Fort Worth as a strategic growth market due to its hot and humid weather and robust dining scene. Dallas alone is home to nearly 4,000 restaurants, and the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area employs more than 107,000 fast food and counter service workers — ranking it among the highest in the nation.

Beyond comfort, MistAmerica's systems have proven to increase revenue by at least 25%. Patios that go largely unused during summer months transform into active dining areas once a comfortable environment is established. Guests linger longer and spend more—some clients have seen revenue increase by as much as threefold during the hottest months after installation.

The systems also benefit employees, creating more tolerable conditions for patio servers and drive-thru workers, reducing heat-related illness and improving productivity and service quality..

"No one wants to be uncomfortable while they're dining," Johnson said. "These systems keep everyone cool, from patrons to employees, while increasing revenue. That's about as win-win as it gets."

MistAmerica offers commercial misting systems and an affordable rental program for restaurants, bars, and resorts. Headquartered in Scottsdale since 1994, the company has a strong presence across the West and Southwest with plans to expand into Florida. Learn more at mistamerica.com.

SOURCE MistAmerica