Leading Palm Springs Broker Marc Lange makes move to Equity Union

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union's CEO, Harma Hartouni, announced that Marc Lange has joined the company's slate of top producers in the Coachella Valley.

Marc Lange is ranked in the top 1% of all agents valley wide and is currently ranked 4th in total dollar value of sales in Palm Springs. He was recently acknowledged in 2022's RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals for being in the top 1.5% of more than 1.6 million licensed REALTORS nationwide. Marc believes that working hard to represent each client's best interests is the foundation for a successful career and strong reputation in real estate.

"Marc has an amazing mindset of great customer service with a background in the hospitality industry. He knows how to cultivate strong relationships and provide an elevated level of service to his clients. His knowledge of the local market and strong business acumen is a great addition to our team." Harma Hartouni – CEO, Equity Union.

With over $325 Million in career sales and over 200 5-star online reviews, Marc has demonstrated through his high level marketing and full-time executive team that his clients always come first.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life. The Company closed over $2 Billion in sales volume in 2022.

About Harma Hartouni: Harma Hartouni is a self-made entrepreneur and developer, owns a real estate company employing hundreds of residential and commercial real estate agents in Southern California. Among awards and recognition received, The National Association of REALTORS® named Harma one of their top "30 Under 30" brokers in the country, and the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized him as one of their "40 Under 40" Most Influential Business Owners.

