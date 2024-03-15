Leading Park Model Builder Launches New High End Luxury Home

ATGLEN, Pa., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zook Cabins, a reputable log home and cabin manufacturer based in Pennsylvania, has announced the upcoming launch of their latest product, the Luna Park model. This new cabin, set to debut this spring, showcases modern design to go with the cozy atmosphere of their other buildings.

After months of design, The Luna is set to become available March 15, 2024. "The design of the Luna is a wonderful juxtaposition between contemporary and traditional elements," says home designer David Latimer of New Frontier Design .

As a park model tiny home, The Luna is a generous 396 sq ft, with a single slope roof and a full glass entryway for extra light. With a heavy-duty metal frame and metal exterior siding, The Luna is designed for long-lasting use while still maintaining a comfortable and cozy feel. This model has the full range of features including heating and cooling, kitchen, full bath, bedroom, and living room.

This home features a unique integrated lighting design, with indirect lighting strategically placed under shelves, the bed, kitchen cabinets, and around the glass feature wall, making the home truly come alive after dark. Whether you are looking for a tiny home or need a vacation cabin, The Luna is built to be a fully accommodating and functional space.

For more pictures and a full description, visit Zook Cabins .

More About Zook Cabins

Since 2006, Zook Cabins has been serving clients across the United States. With over 25 different styles of cabins to choose from, their goal is to give everyone the opportunity to make good memories with their family and friends. Their products range from log cabin homes and modern homes to smaller park model homes .

"We are committed to our customer base. One of our goals is to provide excellent products at an affordable price that will exceed our customers' expectations."

-Allan Fisher, CEO

For more information about Zook Cabins, check out their website at zookscabins.com or their page on Facebook .

Contact:

Leon Fisher

(610) 593-4556

[email protected]

SOURCE Zook Cabins