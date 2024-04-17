Leading Pediatric Heart Organization, ACTION, Launches Innovative Children's Heart Healthy Video Series with Rising Star Julian Lerner

CINCINNATI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking new ground in youth health promotion, acclaimed actor, singer, and musician Julian Lerner partners with ACTION, the Advanced Cardiac Therapies Improving Outcomes Network, to launch an empowering video series focused on essential exercises for heart health for children. With a fervent dedication to positive youth development and well-being, Julian Lerner, a distinguished Ambassador for ACTION, leverages his celebrity influence to drive societal betterment through this collaboration.

ACTION launches children's Heart Healthy Video Series with rising star Julian Lerner and pediatric exercise physiologist and ACTION member, Justine Shertzer. Julian Lerner is a distinguished Ambassador for ACTION and excited to be a part of the new Heart Healthy Video Series.

The ACTION Heart Healthy Video Series, featuring esteemed pediatric exercise physiologist and ACTION member, Justine Shertzer, is a comprehensive resource tailored for both healthy children and those grappling with heart conditions under the expert guidance of their healthcare providers. This dynamic series encompasses a wide array of exercises, including invigorating warm-ups, full-body workouts, targeted arm and leg exercises, heart-pumping cardio routines, and soothing stretching exercises, all meticulously designed to be accessible and adaptable, whether at home or on the go, with or without specialized equipment.

To power the release of the video series, ACTION and Julian Lerner have partnered with Zigazoo Kids, the world's leading social network for children. Every Wednesday, Julian shares a featured exercise on his channel, where Zigazoo members actively participate and share their own versions. This collaborative effort called Wellness Wednesdays with Julian Lerner and ACTION not only encourages kids to embrace heart-healthy habits but also fosters a sense of community and excitement around wellness.

Julian Lerner expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "As the Ambassador for ACTION, I'm honored to be part of this transformative endeavor. The launch of this impactful video series underscores the critical role exercise plays in maintaining heart health. Advocating for the well-being of our youth has always been a personal passion, and I firmly believe that by delivering engaging and educational content, we can instill lifelong habits that will positively shape the lives of children and adolescents."

ACTION, a leading global organization dedicated to improving outcomes for heart failure patients, with a primary focus on pediatric care, enthusiastically embraces this partnership. Dr. Angela Lorts, MD, MBA, Co-Executive Director of ACTION, remarked, "Julian Lerner's unwavering commitment to leveraging his platform for positive change is in perfect harmony with our mission. Together, we are poised to ignite a transformative movement, inspiring a new generation to place their health and well-being at the forefront of their lives."

"Zigazoo is all about lifting the voices of kids and we're honored to stand behind Julian and his passion in this initiative. He is such a positive role model, and we love the creative and engaging way that he and ACTION are inspiring so many young people to adopt heart-healthy habits with this video series," says Zigazoo co-founder Leah Ringelstein. Leah and her husband Zak, former elementary school educators, envisioned Zigazoo during the tumultuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Their dedication stemmed from the struggle to find a positive, safe and developmentally appropriate space for their three young children and their generation to be social during that time. Now, their platform stands as a beacon of creativity, health, and fun, inspiring countless kids worldwide to share their voices and passions in safe, social and active ways.

The unveiling of this video series is timely, arriving amidst a critical juncture where instilling healthy habits in our youth is paramount. Against the backdrop of escalating rates of childhood obesity and sedentary lifestyles, initiatives of this nature serve as crucial building blocks towards sculpting a healthier tomorrow for generations to come.

Experience the transformative Heart Health Video Series, HERE, and delve into the comprehensive scope of ACTION's initiatives, notable achievements in 2023, and ambitious plans for 2024 by visiting www.actionlearningnetwork.org.

ABOUT ACTION

ACTION (Advanced Cardiac Therapies Improving Outcomes Network) is a global organization dedicated to enhancing outcomes for heart failure patients, with a particular focus on children. Since 2017, ACTION has fostered international collaboration among patients, families, clinicians, researchers, payors, and industry stakeholders. Based in Cincinnati, OH, ACTION deploys a quality improvement and research-based approach, uniting 68 network sites and 1501 members to share data, develop solutions, and drive innovations. Discover more at www.actionlearningnetwork.org.

ABOUT JULIAN LERNER

Julian Lerner is an accomplished actor, singer and musician. Beyond his work in entertainment, Julian is deeply passionate about philanthropy and using his platform to advocate for causes he believes in. Connect with Julian on Instagram: @julianlerner.

MEDIA CONTACT

On behalf of ACTION

Phillip Sontag

[email protected]

917.446.4123

SOURCE ACTION