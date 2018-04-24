Leading People Analytics Practitioner & Future of Work Visionary, David Green joins TrustSphere's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustSphere, a pioneer of real-time Organizational Network Analytics is pleased to announce that People Analytics thought leader, David Green is joining its advisory board. David will help TrustSphere's executive team support the next level of the company's evolution as a leading provider in the People Analytics space.

Recognized as a thought leader on the Future of Work, David has been invited to chair and speak at industry forums, conferences and seminars across the world. As an opinion leader, his articles and blogs on People Analytics have extensive following and impact. Most recently, he was Global Director, People Analytics Solutions at IBM Watson Talent where he was responsible for enabling customers to embark upon and then subsequently help progress their People Analytics journeys.

His appointment comes at a landmark moment in the HR industry when an increased focus on increasing diversity and inclusion, improving leadership development as well as supporting employee wellness programmes are making People Analytics a vital part of running high-performing organizations.

"Every technology has an interface moment when its potential can create significant impact. For People Analytics, that moment is now and the industry has never been more vibrant. David is a highly respected People Analytics leader who has both a vision of the future and a pulse on today. With HR becoming increasing agile and business-centric, we look forward to leveraging his extensive industry knowledge, insights and thought leadership," said TrustSphere's CEO, Manish Goel.

Commenting on his appointment David Green said, "I'm thrilled to be joining TrustSphere's advisory board. When I speak to people analytics leaders, Organizational Network Analysis is consistently the practice most of the leaders want to know more about. That is because Organizational Network Analysis can help companies unlock new insights that can drive performance and productivity, engender innovation and improve employee wellness. TrustSphere's technology is highly impressive as are its people, and I'm delighted to be able to support Manish and the team in the next stage of their evolution."

TrustSphere, which started its People Analytics business in 2016 has brought a significant new perspective to the solutions available to HR practitioners. The company's pioneering Organizational Network Analytics based solution has received recognition from leading industry analysts including Bersin by Deloitte (a part of Deloitte Consulting LLP) and has been the recipient of multiple awards including the Tucana Global 2017 People Analytics Forum Judges Choice and People Choice awards.

Following David's appointment, TrustSphere's advisory board now comprises several People Analytics experts including Prof. Boris Groysberg of Harvard Business School and author of the award-winning book Chasing Stars: The Myth of Talent and the Portability of Performance, Prof. Adam Grant, one of HR's most influential thinkers, Jonathan Ferrar, a prominent HR analytics practitioner and Lau Yin Cheng, former CHRO of Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore.

About TrustSphere

TrustSphere is a widely recognized market leader in Relationship Analytics. We help organizations leverage their most valuable-asset – their collective relationship network. Our solutions enable organizations to unlock the inherent value of their own networks, using intelligence built using our proprietary Relationship Analytics platform. This rich set of analytics surface insights which help our clients across the globe improve key business challenges including talent management, sales force effectiveness and enterprise-wide collaboration. Our Workplace analytics solutions help organizations impact leadership development, improve employee wellness and measure workplace diversity and inclusion. We deliver our solutions through an increasing number of leading technology and business partners including IBM, Salesforce.com, SugarCRM, Veritas and leading management consultancies.

