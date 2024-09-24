Leading Permanent Jewelry Brand Loveweld Announces East Coast Expansion and Launches Founders Collection, Inspired by the Brand's Austin Roots

The new collection and studios launch on the heels of a brand refresh that centers around celebrating community

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loveweld, the first brand to exclusively offer permanent fine jewelry, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new east coast studios in Soho, New York, and Georgetown, Washington, DC. As part of Loveweld's ongoing brand refresh, which focuses on celebrating community and connection, the company is launching the exclusive Founders Collection, a new set of meaningful charms and 14K gold chains inspired by the brand's origins in Austin, TX.

Loveweld's jewelry tailors help you design your custom jewelry, from the chain style, to personalizing with charms and special elements, to customizing the perfect fit. Loveweld's new Founders Collection, which launches on September 23, 2024, is a capsule collection of charms that honor the brand's roots.

Loveweld's mission has always been to create custom, high quality jewelry that lets customers wear their stories with style. With the brand refresh, Loveweld is doubling down on its core values of integrity, community, innovation, and celebration – all while maintaining its commitment to offering personalized forever jewelry that reflects life's most meaningful moments.

"We're excited to not only expand to new locations but also deepen our connection with the communities we serve," says Sarah Sides, Founder and CEO of Loveweld. "My designs are inspired by connections to special memories, moments, seasons, or people in my life – but they're designed to give people the medium to tell their own stories."

Introducing the Founders Collection

The Founders Collection is a capsule collection of charms that Sides has designed over the years. They're a way to honor the brand's roots and continue inspiring people to celebrate and memorialize important moments in their lives with a custom piece of forever jewelry. Signature pieces include:

Strawberry – One of Sides' first Loveweld designs, inspired by her daughter and the playfulness and optimism she brings

Saints Hand Charm – Dedicated to motherhood, loss, and the things we carry close to us

Marfa Cowboy Boot – A tribute to the brand's Texas roots; Sides regularly wears a similar charm necklace

– A tribute to the brand's roots; Sides regularly wears a similar charm necklace Heartburst Charm – A symbol of the heart of Loveweld, representing a spark of connection and community

"The Founders Collection continues Loveweld's dedication to storytelling through jewelry," says Sides. "Our trained jewelry tailors are there to help design and weld your custom jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, anklets, and rings – from the chain style, to personalizing with charms, and of course, the perfect fit."

The Founders Collection will be available at Loveweld studios nationwide and on www.loveweld.com beginning September 23, 2024.

VIP Events for East Coast Customers

To celebrate putting down roots on the east coast, Loveweld will host VIP events in its new studios in Soho and Georgetown. These events will offer exclusive looks at the Founders Collection, custom-tailored jewelry fittings, and the opportunity to experience Loveweld's permanent jewelry process firsthand.

Soho, New York Event Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Address: 53 Wooster St, New York, NY 10013

Georgetown , Washington, DC Event Date: Friday, September 27, 2024 Address: 2824 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007

, Event

Guests can expect an intimate gathering, featuring refreshments, special offers, and the signature Loveweld hospitality that has been a cornerstone of the brand. To request an invitation to either event, please email Lauren Robbins at [email protected]

About Loveweld

Founded in 2020, Loveweld is the leader in permanent fine jewelry, offering custom-tailored, forever jewelry made from high-quality 14K gold. With a focus on community, craftsmanship, and celebration, Loveweld has grown from its first studio in Austin, TX, to 12 studios across the U.S. Each piece of Loveweld jewelry is designed to last, offering classic, timeless, and unique styles that don't tarnish and are custom-tailored to each customer.

For press inquiries or information, visit www.loveweld.com, www.instagram.com/loveweld, or contact Lauren Robbins, 512.222.8338 or [email protected].

SOURCE Loveweld