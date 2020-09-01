Leading Personal Care Brand, Dr Teal's, Launches New Facial Toner Line With Certified Organic Witch Hazel & Essential Oils

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Teal's, a leading wellness personal care brand, is continuing to extend self-care to skincare this summer with the release of its newest line of Witch Hazel Facial Toners. Providing wellness solutions that help improve your everyday life, the brand's newest collection of Witch Hazel Facial Toners are enriched with certified organic witch hazel, certified organic aloe vera, vitamin E, and natural essential oils, combined to achieve healthy skin as part of your holistic wellness journey.

(PRNewsfoto/PDC Brands) (PRNewsfoto/PDC Brands) (PRNewsfoto/PDC Brands) (PRNewsfoto/PDC Brands)

Dr Teal's new Witch Hazel Facial Toners are currently available in 16 fluid ounces in Calming Rose Water, Rejuvenating Eucalyptus and Soothing Lavender, and can be found nationwide at select Walmarts for an accessible retail price of $5.97.

Dr Teal's Witch Hazel Facial Toners smooth and protect skin by removing impurities and help to minimize pores, while offering a superior formula that is moisturizing and alcohol-free. This combination aids in soothing skin, priming the skin for moisturizers and serums, while on its own promoting healthy, radiant skin.

"Consumers are searching for easy and accessible ways to incorporate healthier and more wellness-oriented products into their everyday routine, whether the purpose is to relieve physical aches and pains or improve your mental health. Dr Teal's products—such as our leading Pure Epsom Salt Soaks to Body Lotions and now Witch Hazel Facial Toners—are formulated with therapeutic ingredients and natural essential oils that are good for your body and mind, so consumers can feel their best," says Bradley Essig, Chief Marketing Officer at PDC Brands.

Dr Teal's Witch Hazel Facial Toners are dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin, plus paraben-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, vegan-friendly and never tested on animals.

In addition to the brand's newest Witch Hazel Facial Toners, Dr Teal's released a hair care line of Essential Oil Shampoos & Conditioners earlier this year. Each essential oil hair care duo has been uniquely formulated with nourishing essential oils, biotin and plant proteins to help enhance and maintain hair's health, available in Eucalyptus & Spearmint Volume & Bounce, Lavender Thick & Full and Coconut Nourish & Moisture.

For more information on the complete portfolio of products developed to help you relax and recharge, follow @DrTeals on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT PDC

PDC Wellness & Personal Care Co. (formerly known as PDC Beauty & Wellness Co.) has its origins in Parfums de Coeur, Ltd., which was founded in 1981. PDC has emerged as the fastest wellness and personal care company. PDC's portfolio of category-leading brands includes Cantu®, Dr Teal's®, Eylure®, and Body Fantasies®. PDC's products can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery and specialty retailers throughout the US, UK and in over 80 markets globally. PDC was recently name U.S. Supplier of the Year, Consumables, Health & Wellness, by Walmart. PDC is owned by affiliates of CVC Funds and Leonard Green & Partners, as well as its management. For more information, please visit: www.pdcbeauty.com.

ABOUT CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 23 offices and over 550 employees throughout Europe, Asia and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$160 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. In total, CVC currently manages approximately US$105 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in more than 80 companies worldwide, employing over 400,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of approximately US$92 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

ABOUT LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. ("LGP") is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 90 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, business, and healthcare services, as well as retail. For more information, please visit http://www.leonardgreen.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kait Sheppard, Reddish

[email protected]

704-644-6920

SOURCE PDC Brands

Related Links

http://www.drteals.com

