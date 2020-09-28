Leading Personal Injury Attorneys Donate Video Communication Devices to Nursing Homes Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading personal injury attorneys, members of Injury Board, are providing hundreds of video communication devices to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

More than 50 law firms are taking part in the annual "Injury Board Day of Action." Injury Board is North America's preeminent organization of personal injury attorneys.

Atty. Mark Joye was at the Life Care Center of Charleston for the Injury Board #DayofAction.

Jon Lewis, an attorney with Lewis and Feldman in Birmingham, Alabama, is helping a nursing home where his mother died several years ago.

"I thought it would be a great help to provide video conferencing systems to facilities like South Haven Health and Rehabilitation," said Lewis, "where my mom spent the final months of her life."

Barnes Trial Group in Tampa, Florida, is helping Legacy at Highwoods Preserve and Palm Terrace Assisted Living.

"Virtual visitation plays an important role in the health and well-being of residents and their families," said attorney Stephen Barnes.

ABOUT:

Injury Board is a professional association of trial attorneys who pool their time, talents and resources to benefit their communities.

