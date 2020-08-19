Leading Pet Insurance Company Wagmo Launches In New York And California To Bring Cutting Edge Pet Insurance and Wellness Plans to Even More Pet Parents Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagmo, a modern pet insurance company built with new pet parents in mind, today announced it is expanding into New York and California to bring its innovative insurance and wellness plans to even more new pet parents nationwide. The company, whose plans are currently available in Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, is the only one in the market to unbundle Wellness from traditional pet insurance offerings to ensure pet owners can easily access the right care for their pet from day one, without ever having to compromise.

"When my beloved dog Denver was having a seizure on the floor of the pet hospital, I was quickly confronted with how traumatic and challenging pet parenting can be," said Christie Horvath, CEO and co-founder of Wagmo. "I soon realized that if built correctly, pet insurance has the opportunity to be a product that can make a meaningful difference in pet parents' lives, even before something tragic happens. We are thrilled to be introducing Wagmo's groundbreaking pet insurance and wellness solutions to new pet parents throughout New York and California and to being right by their side during this very important journey."

As a company built with new pet parents in mind, Wagmo is designed to be incredibly easy to use. To access, new pet owners simply visit Wagmo's site, peruse wellness and insurance plan options and choose the plan that fits their budget and pets needs. For new pet parents that might be confused as to what plan is right for them, Wagmo offers a recommendation engine to help hone in on coverage areas to consider.

Wagmo Wellness offers pet owners three tiers of coverage that extend from routine to preventative care, including vet visits, vaccines, grooming, dental care and more. Wagmo Insurance provides pet parents with a single, comprehensive product that covers emergency care and unexpected expenses like surgeries, x-rays, lab tests, prescription medications and cancer treatments. Wagmo's insurance product is the only one in the market that is 100 percent reimbursable across all policies.

"The Pet Insurance industry is ripe for an overhaul," said Dr. Lisa Lippman, one of the most followed and socially influential Veterinarians in the United States. "While there are a number of players in the space, coverage is often limited, premiums cost a lot and their policies just confuse the process. But with Wagmo, pet owners can easily afford to get their pets the routine and emergency care they need when they need it the most. I will continue to refer my customers to Wagmo as it's the forward looking solution they've been waiting for."

Once pet owners determine the Wagmo Wellness plan and insurance offering that is right for them, they are empowered to visit any vet or groomer they want, and get their treatment. All they have to do is submit a picture of their Wellness invoice and Wagmo will reimburse them as soon as the next day from Venmo or PayPal.

"When we met the founding team of Christie and Ali at Wagmo, we were instantly blown away by their vision of what the space could be," said Jarrid Tingle at Harlem Capital. "The team has harnessed their passion for insurance with a love for animals to create a simple and viable solution that pet owners around the country need. No other company in the space is better positioned to transform the pet insurance industry and we are proud to be partnering with Wagmo in this next important stage of growth."

Wagmo's wellness plans begin at $20. Insurance plans start as low as $9 for cats and $13 for dogs and vary based on your pet's age, breed, and zip code.

For more information about how to access Wagmo's Wellness and Insurance products, please visit www.wagmo.io

About Wagmo

Wagmo is a modern pet insurance company, built with new pet parents in mind. Wagmo's wellness and insurance plans empower pet owners to get the care they need for their pets, when they need it the most. From grooming to essential care, cancer treatments and emergencies, Wagmo alleviates the financial stress of routine and emergency pet care, without having to compromise. The company was founded in 2017 by Christie Horvath and Ali Foxworth and is headquartered in NY. To learn more about Wagmo, please visit: www.wagmo.io

