"It is important to note that DTSC has not made any final safety determinations about the PFAS that is currently used in carpeting. As it makes its final determination on this issue, we would urge DTSC to carefully consider the large body of science that was submitted to the agency showing that these chemistries can be used safely. This is important because the decision on this issue could impact the availability of a product needed in many California homes and offices

"It is important for DTSC and consumers to understand that PFAS is a very broad term for a category of chemistry that encompasses hundreds of substances currently in commerce, only a small subset of which are used in carpeting. Because of this very broad diversity, restricting all PFAS in carpeting would not be legally or scientifically supportable.

"PFAS used in carpeting today have already been thoroughly reviewed by regulators, so we would encourage DTSC to focus more narrowly on the older PFAS products that may still be in commerce. In the meantime, we will continue to work closely with DTSC on this issue and provide the agency with the best available science on these important chemistries."

FluoroCouncil, the Global Industry Council for FluoroTechnology, represents leading companies that manufacture, formulate or process FluoroTechnology products and promotes the sustainability of those products. The scope of FluoroCouncil is limited to fluoropolymer products, fluorotelomer-based products, fluoro-surfactants and fluoro-surface property modification agents. FluoroCouncil's scope does not include fluorochemical products such as refrigerants, cleaning solvents and aerosols.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-pfas-manufacturers-to-california-dtsc-science-shows-pfas-can-be-used-safely-in-carpeting-300617858.html

SOURCE FluoroCouncil