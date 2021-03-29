Leading Pharmaceutical Regulatory Lawyer Joins Latham's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Christopher H. Schott has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Corporate Department and member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. Schott is a leading practitioner in the area of drug price reporting and regularly counsels pharmaceutical clients on a variety of healthcare, compliance, and regulatory matters, primarily related to the Medicaid, Medicare, and 340B drug pricing programs.

"Chris is a highly regarded pharmaceutical regulatory lawyer and his arrival emphasizes the firm's commitment to our top-notch Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice," said John Manthei, Global Chair of Latham's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. "As clients navigate changes to a number of federal programs, policy debates around drug pricing and value-based approaches, as well as the ever-increasing pace of scientific discovery, Chris's deep experience will be of great value. We're thrilled to have him join our healthcare reimbursement and regulatory team and further bolster our capabilities."

Schott brings significant experience advising pharmaceutical manufacturers in connection with price reporting and other compliance obligations under the Medicaid, Medicare, and 340B drug pricing programs, which includes supporting the entire product lifecycle, from pre-launch considerations, to commercialization and contracting strategies, to decisions around authorized generics and line extensions. He also regularly advises clients in connection with pricing methodology audits and interactions with federal regulators. Schott draws on his regulatory expertise and understanding of the industry to support a range of corporate transactions in the pharmaceutical space, including acquisitions and divestitures as well as licensing and co-promotion arrangements.

"Chris will be an excellent addition to our Washington, D.C. office" said Daniel Lennon, Office Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office. "Here in the nation's capital, we combine classic litigation and regulatory practices with our premier transactional practices. With his extensive regulatory background, industry knowledge, and transactional experience, Chris will be a perfect complement to the team and an asset to clients around the world as they seek to do business in the US."

"Latham is well known for its healthcare and life sciences regulatory work and I am thrilled to be joining these best-in-class practitioners" said Schott. "The firm's integrated global platform and dynamic team-oriented approach provide a powerful basis for supporting my clients, not only in the evolving drug pricing environment, but more broadly as well. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice."

Schott joins Latham from Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C. He earned his JD with high honors from The George Washington University Law School and his BA from the University of Maryland.

