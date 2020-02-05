Leading Physical Therapy Franchise FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Earns Accolades in Franchise Times Top 200+, Franchise Times Fast & Serious and the Franchise Business Review Top 200

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL, a physical therapy franchise with over 400 locations across 45 states, has been making waves among the largest franchise systems in the U.S. As the brand aggressively expands, some of the nation's leading franchise rankings are taking note. The brand has recently been ranked at No. 241 on the Franchise Times Top 200+ , No. 4 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and on the Franchise Business Review Top 200 .

Now in its 20th year, the Franchise Times Top 200+ annually ranks 500 of the largest franchise systems in the U.S. according to global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance. The Top 200+ creates these rankings using a combination of data and processes, including companies' voluntary reports, publicly available data, and the franchises' most recent franchise disclosure documents and SEC filings. FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers came in at No. 241 with global sales of $201,000,000, 26.9% sales growth and 21.7% unit growth in 2018.

In addition to the Top 200+, Franchise Times also releases a monthly ranking of the smartest-growing franchises in the industry on their Fast & Serious list. In January 2020, FYZICAL earned the No. 4 spot . FYZICAL CEO Brian Belmont attributed the brand's success to some of its key differentiators: "We set a strategic plan with every owner, a marketing plan with every owner," Belmont told Franchise Times, which is a unique selling point for owners of existing practices who may lack the individual resources to compete with FYZICAL's robust marketing capabilities.

The Franchise Business Review's Top 200 is another annual ranking based on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance . The list is compiled from a survey of over 28,000 franchisees across 307 leading franchise brands, wherein each participant is asked to complete 33 benchmark questions regarding franchisor support, including leadership, training and core values. It is the only survey to compile franchise opportunities based solely on franchisee satisfaction, and FYZICAL proudly ranked along with other top-performing brands.

FYZICAL is currently seeking both new and existing business owners to apply for franchise ownership within the system.

"We have accelerated our franchise growth and have hit strong momentum with our conversion strategy of bringing existing physical therapy practices into our system. Getting this recognition proves that we have tapped into a strategy that is going to continue to catapult us into our next period of brand expansion," said Belmont.

About FYZICAL

FYZICAL is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 400 centers in 45 states, FYZICAL's revolutionary business model is designed to optimize profitability and growth, and the company offers comprehensive patient care through unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services. FYZICAL is a champion of patient choice and direct access, and a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care. For more information on joining the FYZICAL family, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.

