Leading Physical Therapy Franchise FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Earns No. 1880 Spot on This Year's Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, a physical therapy franchise with over 400 locations across 45 states, has been recognized as the No. 1880 spot on this year's Inc. 5000's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. This award puts FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers in rarefied company, with others recognized including Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

So far this year, FYZICAL has been ranked No. 1 in Physical Therapy Franchises on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 , No. 241 on the Franchise Times Top 200+ , No. 4 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and on the Franchise Business Review Top 200 .

"Now, attaining this recognition from Inc. 5000 helps solidify our place as an innovative company that is focused on growing our client base while supporting independent physical therapy practices across America," said FYZICAL CEO Brian Belmont.

FYZICAL offers a wide variety of services and is equipped to address a range of diagnoses and concerns, including orthopedic problems, dizziness, balance and neurological issues and pelvic health. Through a holistic, innovative approach, FYZICAL not only helps clients to recover from injuries and surgeries but also takes rehabilitation a step further to help clients achieve optimal wellness and regain their love of life — and even learn new skills.

During the COVID-19 crisis, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers have been operating as essential businesses, as vestibular treatment can offer important preventative measures in the case of the virus. In addition, FYZICAL recognizes that the brand's injury and fall prevention services are more important than ever as the world contends with the long term effects of COVID-19 on physical and emotional health. For instance, in Australia in June, approximately 2 months after their "first wave" had passed, the Australian Physiotherapy Association (APA), reported that falls due to COVID-19 physical inactivity and isolation were up 30% .

Cost of falls in the U.S. in 2020 was estimated at $68 billion — if a similar 30% increase in falls occurs in the U.S. as a result of being sedentary during COVID, it is possible the U.S. could spend $88 billion on falls this year. With the U.S. economy already strained, and many Americans devastated both physically and mentally from COVID-19, fall prevention and vestibular therapy couldn't be more important this year.

As FYZICAL continues to appeal to independent physical therapy practices across the country, one of the brand's biggest advantages is its ability to leverage its network of franchisees in order to gather regional information and quickly respond to the ever-changing landscape.

"We have accelerated our franchise growth and have hit strong momentum with our conversion strategy of bringing existing physical therapy practices into our system," said Belmont. "Getting this recognition proves that we have tapped into a strategy that is going to continue to catapult us into our next period of brand expansion."

About FYZICAL

FYZICAL is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 400 centers in 45 states, FYZICAL's revolutionary business model is designed to optimize profitability and growth, and the company offers comprehensive patient care through unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services. FYZICAL is a champion of patient choice and direct access, and a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care. For more information on joining the FYZICAL family, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.

