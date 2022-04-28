Leading Physician and Telehealth Pioneer Advises that Patients With Pulmonary Disorders Can Benefit From Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Smart Meter's iPulseOx, the world's first cellular-enabled pulse oximeter, can help providers manage care for patients with COPD, asthma, long COVID, and other conditions

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , continues to lead the way in the remote patient monitoring (RPM) sector because of its superior cellular-enabled devices and robust data. Using RPM devices and data to track patients with pulmonary disorders is an expanding segment and Smart Meter can provide the technology needed to help improve outcomes. One of Smart Meter's newest devices is the iPulseOx, featuring 4/5G cellular connectivity via the secure and reliable AT&T IoT network.

More than 25 million people in the United States have asthma. And almost 15 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD, and it is estimated that another 12 million people have not yet been diagnosed. The total annual cost of treating people with just asthma is estimated to be more than $20 million. These costs are paid for with tax dollars, higher health insurance rates, and lost productivity.1 Costs attributable to having COPD were $32.1 billion in 2010 and were projected to increase to $49.0 billion in 2020.2

The iPulseOx is a great tool for providers who want to track a patient's oxygen saturation level in real-time. The iPulseOx transmits via a cell chip and uses a dedicated and secure AT&T IoT network for sending a patient's oxygen saturation levels immediately after testing so healthcare providers can track trends in real time. The data can be viewed in Smart Meter's portals for patients and providers or can be integrated into almost any remote patient monitoring or electronic health record software.

"In the rapidly growing remote patient monitoring industry, pulse oximetry is still relatively new but extremely important based on the significant number of patients with pulmonary, cardiac and renal disorders for all of whom oxygenation levels are critical," said Dr. Bill Lewis, a leading telehealth consultant. "The cellular-enabled pulse oximeter from Smart Meter makes it easier for patients to continually test, providing physicians with the trending vital information they need to provide the optimal care for the patient. The use of remote patient monitoring as part of care management practices helps providers improve patient adherence, leading to happier patients, better outcomes, and lowering the cost of care."

The iPulseOx is small and lightweight and comes with a carrying pouch and a lanyard to help prevent patients from misplacing it. In addition, the iPulseOx is easy for anyone to use because there are no wires and all it takes is for the patient to turn the device on and to properly insert their finger to receive results in a matter of a few seconds.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Now serving more than 100,000 patients, Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies that include the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iPulseOx, iScale and SmartRPM cloud platform, as well as data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

1 Respiratory Diseases | Healthy People 2020

2 COPD Costs (cdc.gov)

Media Contact

Keith Tolbert

[email protected]

336-509-8024

SOURCE Smart Meter, LLC