Leading Players Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, and Philips N.V. to Shape the Future of the Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market by Product (Equipment, Nanoparticle & Molecule-targeted Microbubbles, Software], Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, CVDs, Liver, Kidney, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Clinics, ASCs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching USD 2.1 billion by 2028, up from USD 1.6 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Key factors driving this growth include the rising geriatric population and increased usage of contrast agents. Additionally, growing research and development activities, government initiatives, and a rising number of clinical trials are contributing to the expansion of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market.

Segment Insights

The market is segmented into equipment, contrast agents, and software and services. In 2022, the contrast-enhanced ultrasound equipment segment held the largest market share, primarily due to the introduction of technologically advanced systems and the increasing adoption of contrast-enhanced ultrasound systems by end users.

Therapeutic Applications on the Rise

In terms of application, the therapeutic application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2028). This is attributed to the growing use of contrast agents for targeted drug delivery and patient monitoring.

Asia Pacific Emerges as a High-Growth Region

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include evolving healthcare infrastructure and increased focus from major market players. Emerging economies like China and India are experiencing rapid growth in healthcare infrastructure, leading to significant investments in advanced imaging systems by hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

  • Increasing incidence of chronic diseases
  • Technological advancements in contrast-enhanced ultrasound systems
  • Initiatives for commercialization of diagnostic imaging equipment

Restraints:

  • Risks associated with contrast agents

Opportunities:

  • Growth opportunities in emerging economies
  • Establishment of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers

Challenges:

  • Shortage of skilled sonographers
  • Presence of alternative techniques

Key Market Players

Prominent companies in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market include Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Canon Inc., Esaote S.p.A., GE Healthcare, Guerbet, JB Pharma, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lantheus, Leriva, NanoPET Pharma GmbH, Revvity, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Solstice Pharmaceuticals B.V., among others.

Premium Insights

The report provides valuable premium insights into the market, covering aspects such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the contrast agents segment's expected highest CAGR, the dominance of therapeutic applications, and the significance of hospitals and surgical centers. Additionally, it highlights China's expected highest growth rate in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market.

