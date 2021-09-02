Leading postcolonial theorist Homi K. Bhabha headlines SIT Critical Conversations series

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School for International Training is pleased to announce the launch of the Fall 2021 SIT Critical Conversations Webinar Series beginning in mid-September. These 19 free webinars are designed to inspire dialogue on global, interdisciplinary critical global issues.

As keynote speaker for this series, Harvard Professor Homi K. Bhabha will discuss representations and epistemologies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Considered a leading voice in postcolonial theory, Bhabha is Harvard's Anne F. Rothenberg Professor of the Humanities in the English and Comparative Literature Departments.

"This semester, we continue to focus our attention on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion as it pertains to our students, partners, and community," said Meghan McMillan, SIT graduate programs outreach manager. "We hope these new webinars will engage the wider SIT community in important dialogues at a critical time."

SIT is a leading provider of undergraduate study abroad programs on all continents and global and hybrid graduate degrees.

Other speakers for the webinar series represent a diverse pool of researchers, scholars and community leaders including SIT faculty, program alumni, and thought leaders from partner schools in the United States and abroad.

The series kicks off on September 14 and takes place over three months. Topics include Gen Z and DEI in education abroad; critical tools in gender and queer studies; and even soap-making and cooking demonstrations.

The sessions will help prospective students experience an SIT program, navigate the admissions process, and hear from distinguished SIT alumni. Virtual open houses will give participants a glimpse into SIT locations in Samoa, India, and Ecuador.

These events aim to expand on the Critical Conversations Webinar Series in fall 2020 and spring 2021. Those webinars provided a platform for SIT to engage with people around the world when in-person events were not possible. More than 2,500 faculty, staff, alumni, and other global citizens participated in the two semester-long series.

To view the full schedule of events and register for the fall 2021 series, visit the Critical Conversations webpage. The sessions are free and open to all. SIT encourages participation from partner institutions and alumni, as well anyone interested in discovering SIT for the first time.

