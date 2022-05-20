Leading PR Agency Lime Tree Music Expands into Australia & New Zealand

The London-based group now operates specialist PR & radio promotion campaigns in eight countries

LONDON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lime Tree Music, the leading international public relations agency for Country & Americana artists outside the U.S., has expanded its operation further to include Australia and New Zealand.

Established with the clear goal of promoting music as widely as possible across the world on behalf of Nashville labels, the company has gone from strength to strength in the UK & Europe in recent years, and is working with two long-term label clients to launch its initial campaigns down under; overseeing press/radio for certain Curb Records projects and handling press for MacKenzie Porter (Big Loud), who is due to perform in Australia for the first time later this year, with a performance at the CMC Rocks festival and several dates opening for Brad Paisley.

"Our vision is to eventually have a presence everywhere there's a market for our Nashville artists and label clients, and we're doing this one step at a time by prioritising the markets where their music already has an organic fanbase," shared co-founder and managing director, Luke Roberts.

After two years of successful campaigns in Germany for artists like Dustin Lynch and Runaway June (on behalf of BBR Music Group/BMG), and the more recent addition of Benelux - launching with Scotty McCreery (Triple Tigers), who visited the Netherlands for the first time to play a sold-out show in Amsterdam - the addition of Australia and New Zealand allows artists on the Lime Tree Music roster to simultaneously impact up to four different major markets, or eight different countries.

Campaigns in Australia/New Zealand and mainland Europe are led, respectively, by account managers Sara Pearce - who joined the company in 2021 - and Jenny Whiteway, who celebrates three years with Lime Tree Music this year. UK/Ireland campaigns continue to be a collaborative effort, led by Luke Roberts with input from the full team.

ABOUT LIME TREE MUSIC:

Established in 2016, Lime Tree Music was founded by Luke Roberts and Amie Chelsea to help grow the presence of Country and Americana music in the UK & Ireland, a fast-growing market for Nashville artists. Trusted by major labels and independent artists alike, the company has continued to expand, now offering its services in several other European countries, and most recently, Australia and New Zealand.

Press coverage for artists on the agency's roster has included British GQ, The Guardian, The Independent, the Evening Standard, Metro, Rolling Stone (DE), and Classic Rock (DE), while broadcast appearances and airplay include BBC One, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4, the BBC World Service, BBC Radio Scotland, Absolute Radio Country, Smooth Country, Downtown Country, CountryLine Radio, RTE One (IE), RTE Gold (IE), NDR (DE), SWR 1 (DE) and more.

www.limetreemusic.co.uk

