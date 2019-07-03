Leading Precious Metals Company Offers Free U.S. Mint Silver Coin For Every Qualified Purchase On 4th Of July!

Metals.com will be offering for the first time a free 1 oz U.S. Mint silver coin of its choosing with every qualified order on the 4th of July.

The historical significance of this coin starts with the obverse designed by famed sculptor Adolph A. Weinman.

Weinman's design was an instant hit as a reminder of American ideals, opportunity, and patriotism.

Metals Vice President Walter Vera says, "We aim to complement the Fourth of July parade in Washington which includes drum corps, military units, and drill teams that the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has planned."

"There is no more appropriate way to celebrate the anniversary of American Independence than offering a free 1 oz U.S. Mint silver coin in every gold coin purchase on the 4th of July.

"We hope adding a free silver coin to every qualified order in some small way shows our respect to the service men and women who have defended the United States for the past 243 years," says industry expert, Mr. Vera.

