Leading Premium Canned Wine Company, Maker Wine, Secures Strategic Alignment with Preeminent Wine Distributor Regal Wine Company for California Distribution

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker Wine, the leading female-founded craft canned wine company, is pleased to announce their formal distribution partnership with Regal Wine Company, California's preeminent wine distributor.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Maker Wine, an innovative leader in the canned wine industry. Jess Jackson founded Regal Wine Company in 1993 with the vision of bringing wines of place, sold by storytellers, to the market," states Matt Conneely, General Manager at Regal Wine Co.

Maker Wine

Conneely proceeds, "This is the same ethos embodied by Maker, whose dynamic founders are on a mission to deliver premium wine with a personal story. In doing so, they make wine more convenient, sustainable, and equitable. Regal Wine is thrilled to take their unique story to market and is excited about the opportunities this partnership will unlock."

Regal will be launching with Maker's core portfolio of minimal intervention wines, as well as Maker's Reserve line of more unique varieties such as Orange Vermentino and Sparkling Cinsault.

"Five years ago we had a crazy idea to reinvent a category that was previously thought to be an oxymoron – 'premium canned wine.' We've since become the highest rated canned wine on the market today and partnered with over a dozen independent winemakers to share their award-winning wines with the world," states Sarah Hoffman, Co-Founder of Maker Wine.

Hoffman continues, "After 4 years of self-distribution in our home state, we're thrilled to be partnering with Regal., an iconic name in wine and the leading distributor in California. Beyond Regal's reputation in the market, we were blown away by their team and culture of collaboration. They deeply understand our brand and promise to modern drinkers, and like Maker have a deep commitment to quality, authentic storytelling, and supporting mission-driven brands."

Maker is an award-winning canned wine company, with 43 gold medals at major competitions and 12 90+ point rated wines. Maker has 5xd their wholesale business this year, and expanded their distribution to six states across the West Coast. The launch with Regal will include key California partners such as the Chase Center, the Golden1 Center, Intuit Dome, Palisades Tahoe, Intercontinental Hotel San Diego, Raley's, and Pavilions.

To find out where you can purchase Maker, visit Makerwine.com.

About Maker Wine

Maker is premium wine with a personal story. The company partners with women and underrepresented winemakers to put their award-winning, dry wines into eco-friendly cans. Each can shares the signature and story of the producer who crafted it. Maker was founded by Sarah Hoffman, Kendra Kawala, and Zoe Victor, and backed by best-in-class investors including Pear VC, Marcy VP, Freedom Trail Capital, The Chainsmokers, and Odell Beckham Jr.

To learn more, visit www.makerwine.com or check out Instagram.

