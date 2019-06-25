Leading Premium Financing Firm SCA Partners with New Mutual Carrier Nationwide - Expanding Premium Financing in the Life Insurance Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 10 years, Succession Capital Alliance (SCA) has partnered with leading insurance carriers to host highly successful Annual Advanced Premium Financing Conferences for top insurance professionals throughout the nation. In early June 2019, Succession Capital Alliance (SCA) partnered with a new mutual insurance carrier, Nationwide Insurance, to host their first event together.

Advisors from all over the country traveled to SCA's headquarters city of Newport Beach, CA for a two day conference focused on competitive products, the fundamentals of success in the high net worth market, and the CMS proprietary strategies used to maximize success in Premium Financing.

"We have been hosting our Advanced Premium Financing Conferences for over ten years now, and while this was our first conference with Nationwide, we are wowed by the success," stated Julian Movsesian, President and CEO of Succession Capital Alliance. "Expanding to new carriers and locations really shows our commitment to growing the Premium Financing industry so we can continue to serve high net worth clients," Movsesian continued.

Unlike previous conferences which have been held on a larger scale in Las Vegas, this new partnership called for a different setting (Balboa Bay Resort: Newport Beach, CA) and a narrowly defined group of advisors and industry professionals, creating a more personal environment.

"The Conference we hosted with SCA exceeded all of our expectations," said Frank Spencer, head of Distribution for Nationwide. "The content, the knowledge, and the track record of SCA, along with the quality of the attendees, created a first-class experience. We look forward to a continued successful partnership with SCA and Nationwide," Spencer explained.

Succession Capital Alliance is known as the founding firm of Premium Financing in the Life Insurance market with their Capital Maximization Strategy, CMS. Since the company was solidified in 1996 they have placed over $43 billion in life insurance and $4.3 billion of funded premiums.

Today, SCA continues to be the largest, longest running, and most reputable life insurance premium financing program in the industry. Several major insurance carriers have partnered with CMS, Inc. over the years to offer the CMS platform of loan programs to their field force.

For additional information on CMS - Succession Capital, please visit www.SuccessionCapital.com or call 949-794-1882

Contact: Adrina Movsesian, Marketing Director

Phone: 949-527-3222

Email: amovsesian@successioncapital.com

