Leading Preschool Franchise Seeks Owners in Markets Nationwide

At IFE, which will take place May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York, attendees can find Primrose Schools at booth 923. Additionally, Franchise Owner Pratiksha Rigley will speak on a panel about how women can succeed in franchising on Thursday, May 31 from 2 to 3 p.m. and will be available at the booth that day to talk about the path to owning a Primrose school. Rigley currently owns three schools near Dallas and is opening two more.

"High-quality child care is in great demand and the industry is tech-proof — parents will continue to need a safe, nurturing environment where their children can learn and grow," said Steve Clemente, president of Primrose Schools. "Primrose is poised for significant growth to fill this need, with plans to open approximately 120 new schools by the end of 2020. We are looking for individuals of all backgrounds who are interested in a meaningful investment to help us meet demand in markets across the country and ultimately create a brighter future for children."

In total, Primrose has identified more than 200 markets where it can help fill a need for high-quality early education and care. The opportunity for entrepreneurs interested in owning a Primrose school is significant.

Primrose Franchise Owner Shashi Kerai, a published neurophysiologist, recently opened Primrose School of St. Charles West outside of Chicago with his wife and her brother and sister-in-law. The Kerais discovered Primrose during their personal search for child care, and soon introduced it to their family, who then relocated to St. Charles to help open the school.

"When Pinal and I discovered Primrose, we knew the ownership opportunity was exactly what we were looking for," said Kerai. "My family can apply our appreciation for science and math through the Balanced Learning® approach, and I'm grateful to spend my days in the same building as my daughter and son. It is very rewarding to bring the high-quality early learning experience Primrose provides to more families in our community, and to help fill a greater need that exists in the Chicago area."

Primrose Schools holds the leading franchisee satisfaction rating in the children's services sector according to Franchise Grade. The company also maintains industry-leading occupancy rates and has one of the lowest SBA loan default ratios in the franchise industry, which attests to the strength of its proven business model.

To learn more about Primrose franchising opportunities, visit booth 923 at the International Franchise Expo or visit www.PrimroseFranchise.com.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Franchise offerings are made by the Franchise Disclosure Document and are only made in states in which Primrose Schools is authorized to sell franchises.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 375 Primrose schools in 29 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Primrose offers Franchise Owners the opportunity to invest in a rewarding business that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Through Primrose on Premise℠, Primrose Schools and Franchise Owners enable companies to provide employer-sponsored early childhood education and care at or near their worksites. For more information, visit www.PrimroseFranchise.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and explore our news site.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-preschool-franchise-seeks-owners-in-markets-nationwide-300646970.html

SOURCE Primrose School Franchising Company

Related Links

https://franchise.primroseschools.com

