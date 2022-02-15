Leading Private Equity Finance Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the team in New York and to our global Private Equity Finance Practice," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "As the market for sophisticated transactional work continues to grow and M&A activity among our private equity clients remains robust, our top priority is to stay ahead of our clients' needs. Stephanie brings the deep experience and skillset that complement our transactional platform and will prove integral to the continued expansion of the firm's Private Equity Finance Practice."

Teicher's practice extends across all industries, and she has particular experience in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors.

Manu Gayatrinath, Global Chair of Latham's Private Equity Finance Practice added: "Stephanie is a nationally recognized banking and private equity finance practitioner with a wealth of experience advising on the full range of highly-complex financing transactions, both domestic and cross-border. Her arrival underscores our ambition to serve as both a one-stop financing shop and as strategic advisors to our private equity clients throughout their entire lifecycle."

"Latham is the market-leading firm for private equity finance, with a global transactional platform and holistic approach to client service that will benefit my clients tremendously," said Teicher. "The firm's extraordinary culture and commitment to growing in line with clients' needs drew me to Latham, and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing expansion of the Private Equity Finance Practice."

Teicher received her JD from the Georgetown University Law Center and her BA from the University of Pennsylvania. She joins Latham from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York.

