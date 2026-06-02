Leading Probiotic Brand, Florastor® Expands into Skin Wellness with Digest + Skin Renew Probiotic

Rooted in digestive health, the formula pairs clinically studied probiotics and botanicals to support digestive balance and promote healthier-looking skin

Florastor is expanding into the skin space with the launch of Digest + Skin Renew, a new probiotic formula designed to promote digestive balance and help support younger-looking skin.

The formula combines clinically studied probiotics with botanicals and Vitamin C, bringing together digestive and skin-focused benefits in one daily supplement amid growing interest in the gut-skin connection and more holistic approaches to wellness.

To amplify this new launch, Florastor is partnering with entrepreneur and reality TV star Lindsay Hubbard and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, to showcase how gut balance can influence skin health.

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's gardening season – and when it comes to gut health, the seeds planted and grown there can directly affect your glow. Florastor®, a leader in probiotic innovation and the makers of the world's No. 1 selling probiotic strain backed by 130 clinical studies and over 1,000 scientific publications, is expanding the gut health category with Florastor Digest + Skin Renew. Rooted in the belief that the microbiome is central to overall health and wellness, the new probiotic formula reflects the growing understanding that younger-looking skin starts from within. While skincare routines focus on the surface, Florastor is bringing its industry-leading expertise in digestive health and science-backed ingredients to support skin health through the gut-skin connection.

Florastor Launches Digest + Skin Renew Probiotic Supplement

According to a 2024 study conducted by Mintel, when choosing beauty supplements, nearly 65 percent of people consider "benefit to health/wellness," and almost 62 percent consider "benefit to appearance."* As consumers continue to search for convenient solutions that address both benefits, Digest + Skin Renew brings them together in a single daily supplement designed to support digestive balance and promote younger-looking skin. The launch reflects growing consumer interest in holistic, results-driven solutions that support both overall wellness and appearance, reinforcing Florastor's continued focus on innovation rooted in microbiome science.

"The data makes it clear that consumers are no longer separating wellness and appearance when it comes to supplements," said Bindu Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Florastor. "Digest + Skin Renew was developed in direct response to that shift, bringing together digestive balance and visible skin benefits in a single, targeted formula. This launch reflects a broader evolution in the category, where consumers are looking for solutions that work harder across multiple needs without adding complexity to their daily routines."

Building on Florastor's expertise in digestive health, Digest + Skin Renew reflects a more holistic approach to daily wellness, recognizing that what happens within the microbiome can impact the skin. Designed to go beyond digestive support, the formula features a proprietary blend of botanicals and Vitamin C, including an exclusive blend of antioxidant French Melon Superoxide Dismutase, Upcycled Damask Rose Extract, and Acerola Cherry-derived Vitamin C. It's formulated to maintain digestive balance, reduce bloating and support immune health, while improving skin firmness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, Vitamin C helps defend against UV damage and promotes collagen. In recent clinical findings, Digest + Skin Renew's novel ingredients demonstrated a +40% increase in skin radiance and a +65% improvement in tone uniformity†, reinforcing this shift toward caring for skin from within.

To support the launch, Florastor has partnered with Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist, to help educate consumers on the gut-skin axis and the role of daily habits in overall skin appearance. As an expert in skin, Dr. Garshick brings a new perspective to the Florastor brand and expertise on how much your gut can influence your complexion. "As a dermatologist, I'm seeing more and more patients who want to understand how their internal health connects to what's happening with their skin, and the gut-skin axis is key. This is why I am so excited about Florastor Digest + Skin Renew as it supports digestive balance while also improving the overall appearance of the skin with improved radiance, tone uniformity, and firmness," said Dr. Garshick, MD, FAAD. "As a probiotic that also incorporates antioxidants and proprietary botanicals, it serves as a multitasking supplement that is simple and easy for people to incorporate as part of a daily routine."

Additionally, Florastor is teaming up once again with entrepreneur and reality TV star Lindsay Hubbard to help bring the conversation about the gut-skin connection to life. As someone who has been known to trust her gut, Lindsay takes a thoughtful approach to wellness, balancing a high-visibility lifestyle and motherhood while prioritizing both her gut health and skin. The brand will partner with the star on social content and a botanical-inspired event for tastemakers in NYC.

To bring the launch to consumers, the brand is taking to the streets of New York City to offer samples of Digest + Skin Renew on June 6 and 13. Bringing its "beauty blooms from within" philosophy to life, the brand will pop up at iconic gardens across the city, including the High Line Gardens and Madison Square Garden, inviting consumers to embrace a more holistic approach to gut and skin health and feel confident in their skin from the inside out.

In addition to this latest innovation, Florastor is introducing new resilience claims across both the Dual Action and Her Florastor Digest + De-stress Probiotic formulas, reinforcing the brand's continued focus on digestive health and microbiome science. Consumer perception research found that after trying Florastor Dual Action, 7 out of 10 people felt that their gut was stronger and more resilient‡, while 6 out of 10 women who tried Her Florastor reported feeling more balanced - both physically and emotionally‡. This latest evolution of the brand reflects Florastor's continued commitment to microbiome science and the belief that supporting wellness from within can have an impact far beyond digestive health.

For more information on Florastor, please visit Florastor.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok for updates on the brand's upcoming sampling events in New York City.

*Mintel: US Ingestible Beauty Report 2024

†with 90 days of continuous use

‡ Based on a consumer perception study after 4 weeks of usage (n=40)

About Florastor®

Florastor, which owns the No. 1 Selling Probiotic strain worldwide, is renowned for its exclusive probiotic that has supported digestive health for over 70 years and is backed by 130 clinical studies and over 1,000 scientific publications. Trusted by healthcare professionals and millions of consumers worldwide, Florastor is dedicated to restoring and maintaining the natural balance of gut flora by flushing the bad and boosting the good bacteria. With a legacy rooted in rigorous research and innovation, the brand continues to advance the science of gut health by providing science-backed solutions that empower individuals to lead healthier lives.

SOURCE Florastor