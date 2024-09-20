Leading Project Development Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in Houston

Jonathan Katz brings significant experience in EPC matters in a range of domestic and international projects in the energy & infrastructure sectors.

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jonathan Katz has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the Project Development & Finance Practice. Katz represents owners and developers in the drafting and negotiating of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts, long-term service agreements, and operations and maintenance agreements for domestic and international projects in the oil and gas, LNG, power, petrochemical, and energy transition sectors.

Jonathan Katz, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Katz to our Houston office. He is highly regarded in the industry, particularly for his experience in crafting EPC contracts for energy and infrastructure projects, many of which are high-profile, complex, and first-of-their-kind," said Nick Dhesi, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Houston. "His addition enables us to bolster our services to clients in Houston and beyond, further solidifying Latham's position as the go-to firm for important project development and finance matters and reinforcing our commitment to provide comprehensive, strategic solutions to our clients."

Katz has extensive experience across the full spectrum of project development – from the inception of a project execution structure through design, construction, and operations.

"Latham's capabilities are already the gold standard in project development and finance, and Jonathan further enhances our ability to offer combined project development and financing services at the highest level," said Jeff Greenberg, Global Chair of Latham's Project Development & Finance Practice. "Jonathan's market leading EPC practice will only further help Latham provide a one firm solution to all of our client's project development and financing needs."

"I have long collaborated with members of Latham's market-leading Project Development & Finance Practice and am delighted to join the team at an exciting time in the market and for the firm," Katz stated. "My practice is highly synergistic with Latham's top-ranked energy and infrastructure practice, and I look forward to adding to the uniform excellence Latham provides clients on every aspect of project development and project financing."

Katz joins Latham from King & Spalding. He received his JD from the University of Texas School of Law and his BS from Pennsylvania State University.

Katz is the second partner to join Latham's Project Development & Finance Practice in recent months. The firm announced in April the addition of Daniel Sinaiko to the Century City Office.

