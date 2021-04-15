Leading Provider of Addiction Treatment, Luna Recovery Opens Residential Facility

HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Recovery Services is a premier, addiction treatment center specializing in outpatient, family and consulting-based recovery programs and services. Led by addiction and mental health professionals with a breadth of skills and knowledge, Luna Recovery offers intensive, high-quality treatment for individuals and families struggling with addiction and substance use disorders. Founded in 2016, the family-owned and operated treatment center strives to support individuals and their loved ones in navigating a path toward wholeness and leading a recovered life.

"After working for several well-respected treatment facilities across the U.S., my wife Kathleen and I saw a need for a sophisticated clinical program specifically designed for substance use disorders in our hometown, Houston," said Robert Park, CEO and Founder of Luna Recovery Services. "We were inspired by our personal and challenging experiences with addiction and recovery, and set out to create the finest clinical program. We've enlisted a talented and diverse staff to provide our patients and families with the tools and support they need to regain control of their lives."

Located in the Tanglewood neighborhood, the recovery and treatment center focuses on offering robust day treatments and outpatient programming. Specifically designed to give clients the care they need from the right person, Luna Recovery's host of programs and services include: Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), Recovery Coaching, intervention services, assessments, individual therapy and family case management.

Recently, Luna Recovery expanded its superior services to include a new residential treatment program for individuals ages 18 and up who need more than an outpatient setting. The boutique residential treatment program is located in the Houston Heights and will provide a tailored experience for each client, offering more individual care than any other residential treatment program in the Houston area. With a capacity of nine clients, the carefully-curated program includes multiple individual sessions a week with both their therapist and physician, chef-prepared meals, master level clinicians, registered nurses and an addiction boarded physician. Additionally, the program includes housekeeping services, customized nutrition plans, massage and bodywork treatments and wellness classes, as well as thoughtful touches like fresh flowers to make clients feel at home.

Luna Recovery strives to create an environment that fosters safety and trust, allowing clients and their loved ones to take action, begin the healing process and find personal healing. Under the guidance of the Luna professionals, clients and families will focus on the solution to their current challenges in a compassionate atmosphere.

"We are able to provide a more intimate setting, ensuring each client feels cared for and receives a curated, healing experience tailored to their individual needs," said Park. "Every person who walks through our doors has a unique story, and we are honored to be part of their recovery journey."

About Luna Recovery Services:

Luna Recovery Services is CARF Accredited (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) and a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers. For more information, call 888.448.LUNA or visit https://www.lunarecovery.com/. Follow Luna Recovery Services on Facebook and LinkedIn.

