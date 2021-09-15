Leading Provider of Online Recreational Education Acquires Sportsman Tracker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkomey, a leading provider of online recreational safety education and certifications, backed by private equity firm Cove Hill Partners, today announced the acquisition of Sportsman Tracker, the creator of the HuntWise™ app, the ultimate hunting toolset that allows users to pinpoint the best times and locate the best places to hunt on public or private land.

HuntWise provides hunters a distinctive SaaS and mobile experience, utilizing proprietary algorithms that combine dozens of weather, terrain, and species-specific factors.

HuntWise features include:

HuntCast™—the most powerful deer prediction tool in the world, with peak movement times for more than a dozen additional North American species

Over 400 state and federal map layers to find and view hunting land from all angles

Public and private land boundaries for all 50 states, with landowner contact information

Offline GPS and downloadable maps to safely find and navigate roads, trails, and hunting land with or without cell service

"Although most people think of bigger cities like San Francisco or New York as epicenters of tech innovation, top tech talent resides right here in West Michigan," said Jeff Courter, CEO of Sportsman Tracker. "We developed this sportsman-friendly platform to provide hunters with intuitive technology and tools to drastically increase their chances of a successful hunt."

"Our goal is to empower smarter and safer outdoor enthusiasts with the most accurate and complete tactical and educational content in the world," said Kalkomey CEO Gayle Anderson. "With the acquisition of Sportsman Tracker, we can expand to a variety of new mediums and incorporate their innovative products into our broader content platform. I am blown away by their offerings and their talent, and I am thrilled to connect our teams, which I believe are the best outdoor educators, developers, and content creators in the industry."

"We are confident that HuntWise will continue to lead the industry. Tested and monitored by our developers and refined by our users with every pin they drop, HuntWise is one of the most innovative technologies in the outdoor space," concluded Anderson.

Sportsman Tracker is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the resurgence of interest in the great outdoors. Founded in 2015 by tech entrepreneur and avid outdoorsmen Jeff Courter, Jeff sought to build the ultimate hunting toolset. Sportsman Tracker raised $4.1 million from 11 investors through 3 rounds of funding. Among the investors in Sportsman Tracker are Wakestream Ventures, Grand Ventures, M25, Detroit Innovate, Worldwide Trophy Adventures, Invest Detroit and Huron River Ventures.

About Sportsman Tracker

Sportsman Tracker is the developer of HuntWise, the ultimate hunting toolset that allows users to pursue their passion and improve their success in the outdoors by utilizing advanced species-tracking technology to identify peak movement times; access over 400 state and federal map layers to find and view hunting land from all angles; and much more. The company's proprietary algorithms provide hunters with the most advanced and accurate forecast of when and where to hunt. Millions of users have utilized Sportsman Tracker's tools to forecast their success since 2015, logging in more than 33 million predictions and creating over 8 million pins. The company is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was founded by Jeff Courter and Jon Schwander.

About Kalkomey

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Richardson, TX, Kalkomey is a leading provider of online recreational safety education, certifications, and cloud-based agency management solutions. The company serves both outdoor enthusiasts and state and local government agencies in all 50 U.S. states, as well as Australia, Canada, Guam, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. Through its learning management system, Kalkomey delivers regulatory-approved safety education courses and certifications. Kalkomey's agency management solutions enable state agencies to drive greater operational efficiencies of key workflows. By integrating its online safety education and agency management solutions, Kalkomey delivers a single platform for recreation safety management that makes outdoor recreation more accessible, drives participation, and increases engagement.

About Cove Hill Partners

Cove Hill is a private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to build market-leading consumer and technology companies. The Firm manages a long-duration capital base with over $2.5 billion of commitments from its investors and founders.

