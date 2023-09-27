Leading Provider of School-based Services Launches New Platform to Transform Clinician Collaboration Around Student Needs

Invo Healthcare announces innovative technology solution for school-based behavior and mental health clinicians

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invo Healthcare , a leading provider of school-based services, announced the launch of a new electronic health record (EHR) platform designed to transform the way school-based mental and behavioral health practitioners share insights and collaborate around the needs of a student. Built for the unique delivery of services in schools, the platform is an integrated workspace for clinicians and district leaders working with Invo's multidisciplinary behavioral and mental health focused programs. This further enables these teams to make weekly data-driven treatment decisions that take into account multiple facets of treatment and trauma history.

The platform is being rolled out as schools report record numbers of behavioral and mental health challenges among students. Seventy percent of public schools reported an increase in the percentage of students seeking mental health services at school since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Roughly three-quarters of schools have reported an increase in staff concerns about students exhibiting symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and trauma.

"As clinicians face unprecedented caseloads in schools today, there's an urgency to ensure practitioners have the right data, in real-time. Few, if any, EHR platforms have been specifically designed for services in the school setting-- leaving clinicians and behavioral health professionals to navigate a web of systems to capture and manage the data and case management details that are essential to the delivering successful outcomes. We're streamlining the process so clinicians can focus on meeting the unique needs of each student," said Matt Stringer, CEO of Invo Healthcare. "Insight not only supports collaboration between clinical teams, it provides district leaders valuable insights into the impact of their mental health programs so they can target supports where the need is most urgent."

Through its Integrated Multidisciplinary Program to Address Childhood Trauma (IMPACT), Invo partners with K-12 schools across the country to address and treat significant mental and behavioral health challenges for referred youth. This unique model leverages multi-disciplinary teams like board certified behavior analysts, mental health clinicians, and behavior support professionals to meet students' needs. IMPACT serves thousands of students in more than 200 schools across the country. Schools participating in IMPACT have experienced a 98% decrease in suspension days, a 99% decrease in office discipline referrals, and a 54% decrease in unexcused absences.

Invo's Insight platform will power the IMPACT model, enabling cross disciplinary teams of clinicians to collaborate, communicate and track outcomes for students. Behavior and mental health professionals often navigate three or more disparate systems in care management. With the Insight platform, clinicians across teams can track their caseloads through a central dashboard to see where their students are relative to goals, more quickly and efficiently managing the caseload so they can maximize time with students.

Beginning this school year, school districts that have implemented IMPACT programs will begin leveraging Insight. District dashboards will launch later this Fall, enabling individual schools along with central office staff to understand the students being served through IMPACT, review progress to goals, and quantify how many students are impacted by adverse childhood experiences. With this data quickly at their fingertips, school districts can make faster decisions and determinations on where to focus resources.

"Invo's Insight marks a remarkable advancement in the realm of mental health and behavioral health services," said Reagan Rogers, National Director of the Invo IMPACT program. "Through the fusion of our clinical mastery and cutting-edge technology, we are arming our clinicians with the essential instruments to deliver individualized, impactful, integrated, and empathetic care to our valued clients."

To learn more about the IMPACT program and Insight dashboard, visit invohealthcare.com

About Invo Healthcare

Invo Healthcare is the national leading provider of community and school-based behavioral health services for children nationwide. Headquartered in Tampa, FL and operating in 27 states, Invo serves more than 70,000 children annually in the areas of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), behavioral and mental health services, speech and language, occupational therapy, physical therapy, social work, psychology, and other services. With more than 2,500 highly credentialed clinicians across the country, Invo develops innovative, solution-focused programs to address the needs of school district partners while driving superior superior outcomes for students. For more information, visit www.invocompanies.com

