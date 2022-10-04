Leading Providers of Pre-Licensure Training and Reporting Software Team Up to Accelerate Career Success for Home Inspectors

Edcetera's ICA and Spectora, home inspection industry leaders, announce exclusive partnership

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera , developer of a popular suite of online courses for professional development, board examination, and occupational licensure in skilled trades and professions, today announced a partnership between its home inspection training school, Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) , and Spectora , the all-in-one home inspection software used by more than 8,000 professionals nationwide. Through this partnership, ICA and Spectora will provide all of the training needed to become a home inspector, as well as the modern business tools, reporting software, and ongoing education needed to build a successful career – all-in-one affordable package.

"Now more than ever, people are looking for careers that provide flexibility and autonomy," said Nader Qaimari, chief executive officer of Edcetera. "Home inspection is a career that provides both of those things and more, while being accessible to people from all walks of life. That is why we embarked on this exclusive partnership, which brings together two of the most respected brands in the home inspection industry. Our powerful combination of training, technology, and support will help any new home inspector start their career with all the tools to succeed."

Careers in home inspection, which can be full-time professions or secondary income-boosting vocations, are becoming increasingly attractive to people seeking entrepreneurial opportunities that also provide flexibility, stability, and high-income potential. Home inspection offers a non-degree pathway to careers that boast median annual wages of more than $77,000–significantly above the national median wage. Successful established home inspectors report earning well above $100,000 annually.

Edcetera's ICA trains students with a wide variety of educational levels and backgrounds to become home inspectors through comprehensive online, classroom, and field training under the supervision of a licensed home inspector. ICA also provides board exam preparation courses to ensure students are successfully prepared to meet state requirements on the written exam.

Spectora offers the most advanced, yet most intuitive, home inspection reporting software on the market. This indispensable tool helps home inspectors conduct thorough inspections, while also making it easy to create visually compelling and clear reports for both homeowners and real estate professionals. Spectora also develops and hosts custom websites for home inspectors, enabling them to build their business without needing to become experts in website development and design.

The package available through this partnership provides access to ICA's pre-licensure course–delivered by licensed home inspector expert instructors, a 1-year subscription to Spectora software, a professionally-designed business website, and one year of website hosting services. Home inspectors can continue their education through Edcetera Home Inspection , which offers programming designed to help current and aspiring home inspectors maintain their professional licensure and grow their skills over time.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with ICA to deliver this incredibly valuable package to aspiring home inspectors," said Kevin Wagstaff, founder of Spectora. "The combination of their highly-regarded training and our user-friendly report writing software and turnkey marketing bundle puts a successful career in home inspection in reach for virtually anyone."

To learn more about the joint offering, please see https://www.spectora.com/ica

About Edcetera: Edcetera is on a mission to help unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers by providing licensing, test preparation, continuing education, and more. Our significant regulatory experience, paired with our extensive breadth of subject matter expertise and agile delivery methods, allow us to adapt rapidly to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital.

About Spectora: Spectora provides modern home inspection software and business tools for the modern home inspector. Spectora's iPhone/iPad and Android mobile app helps home inspectors write high-quality home inspection reports that give buyers and agents the information they need in a clean, easy-to-read report. Spectora's business automation tools help inspectors grow their business and manage it more efficiently. Spectora is based in Denver, Colorado.

SOURCE Edcetera