Leading Proxy Advisor ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote FOR the ZIM Director Nominees

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM" or the "Company") today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") has recommended that shareholders vote ONLY "FOR" all eight of ZIM's director nominees and AGAINST the three director nominees proposed by the dissident shareholders in connection with the Company's Annual Meeting on December 26, 2025.

Since its IPO, ZIM has delivered peer-leading total shareholder returns through its commitment to focused execution, an agile operating strategy, disciplined capital allocation and strong governance. Over the last few years, the Company has modernized its fleet, improved its cost structure, strengthened its balance sheet and returned significant amounts of capital to shareholders.

Consistent with its commitment to maximizing value to shareholders, ZIM's independent, qualified Board of Directors, composed of directors who bring deep industry, financial, regulatory, operational, and transactional expertise, is conducting a robust, objective strategic review with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors. The Board recommends protecting this focused review from disruption by dissident shareholders.

ZIM is pleased that ISS recognizes the strength of the Company's Board and supports the election of the full slate of ZIM nominees.

In its report, ISS found that the dissident shareholders:

"have not provided a compelling or sufficient rationale to support the proposed candidates or to demonstrate that a change to the board is warranted,"

proposed nominees who "appear to have either no or limited experience in the industry in which the company operates," and

"have made no attempt to work constructively with the board nor provided any suggestions for improving the company's business or any other insight into how to create long-term value for shareholders."

Based on this analysis, ISS recommends that ZIM shareholders vote "FOR" ZIM's director nominees and "AGAINST" the election of Keren Bar-Hava, Ron Hadassi and Ran Gritzerstein.

"We are pleased that ISS recommends shareholders vote "FOR" all eight of ZIM's highly qualified directors and AGAINST all three dissident nominees," said Yair Seroussi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "ISS's independent analysis concluded that the dissident group's nominees lack relevant experience for overseeing our business or participating in the ongoing strategic review."

Your Vote is Important

Consistent with ISS's recommendation, the Board of Directors strongly urges all ZIM shareholders to protect the value of their investment by voting "FOR ALL" of the Company's nominees TODAY.

If shareholders have questions or require assistance in voting their shares for the Meeting, please contact the Company's proxy solicitor, Sodali & Co, at the following contact information:

Sodali & Co

Toll Free: (800) 662-5200

Brokers and Banks: (203) 658-9400

Email: [email protected]

