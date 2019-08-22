Leading Publication Releases Current Top Cannabis Stock Picks

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms called "GrowPods," was named a top cannabis stock pick by a leading publication.

The article, which appeared in CannaNews, reported, "Many investors are intrigued by the explosive potential of cannabis stocks. With global cannabis sales set to hit $200 billion per year within the next decade, according to analysts at investment bank Stifel, it's easy to see why."

The article also noted that although GP Solutions is not in the cannabis industry, it is positioned to parallel the market's strong growth.

"The company struck a licensing deal with Micro Lab Farms, which sells GrowPods exclusively to the cannabis sector," the publication reported. "Accordingly, the company is enjoying growth from multiple sectors."

The publication's other top picks are: Canopy Growth; GW Pharmaceuticals; KushCo Holdings; and Charlotte's Web Holdings.

GrowPods are finely tuned, automated, transportable and scalable micro-farms that have been shown to grow all types of crops, including cannabis, at a faster rate than conventional means of agriculture.

GrowPods allow cultivation to take place year-round, which maximizes ROI. The systems are sealed from outside pathogens, contaminants, pesticides and chemicals, and produce clean and robust crops.

GP Solutions "is young, lean, and with lots of potential, but since it is a relative newcomer, it doesn't have a long history of stock performance," the article emphasized. "So if you are the type of investor that likes to read the technicals, it will be a short scan."

The article concluded: "With a foot in two rapidly growing markets, and technically superior products, GP Solutions is poised for tremendous growth."

For information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

To read the article, visit: www.cannanews.buzz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

SOURCE GP Solutions

Related Links

http://www.growpodsolutions.com

