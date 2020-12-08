Leading Puppeteer Company Makes For A One-Of-A-Kind Telling Of Dickens Classic In Newly Commissioned Work

A Christmas Carol is part of Penobscot Theatre Company's Digitus Theatrum Season. Made up of 17 commissioned productions, which include live world premieres, interactive new works, feature films and more. "Nothing we are doing this season is a play on stage with a camera in front of it," says Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport. "Everything we are producing uses the digital medium in a variety of ways."

At the helm of the visual elements is Princess Grace awardee, Michael Haverty. Haverty and his company, The Object Group, transfer characters from the page to visual interpretations. "As a puppetry artist I see every artistic form and medium as fair game," Haverty says. "I yearn for surprises and momentum when I watch a piece of theatre or a film. A lovely thing about puppets is how easily they can inhabit either world."

While the piece is being filmed in Atlanta, the voice and narration is provided by Bangor-based actor, Ken Stack. "I have done many variations of this story over the years," said Stack. "This is a modern blend of creativity with technology, which will be pleasing for all audiences during a time when so many people are feeling a need to hang on to any familiarities we can find. The script stays true to the Dickens tale, while the uniqueness of the production adds incredible vibrancy and new life."

A Christmas Carol streams on-demand Dec. 12 – 27 at www.PenobscotTheatre.org .

Individual household tickets are $40. A Christmas Carol is generously sponsored by Changing Seasons FCU and Rudman Winchell.

For more details on Penobscot Theatre productions, holiday bundles or other dramatic gift ideas, call (207) 942-3333 or visit www.penobscottheatre.org .

SOURCE Penobscot Theatre Company

Related Links

http://www.PenobscotTheatre.org

