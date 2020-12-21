Leading Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktail Company DRNXMYTH Awarded BevNET Best New Spirits Product and Packaging Design 2020 Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRNXMYTH, one of the fastest growing e-commerce beverage brands in the U.S., was just awarded two highly sought-after awards within the Beverage Alcohol sector: Best New Spirits Product and Best Packaging Design via BevNET's Best of 2020 Awards.

BevNET's Annual Best of Awards "honor companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends from across the dynamic and ever-changing beverage landscape. In 2020, under extreme pressure, beverage brands and drink entrepreneurs did what they do best: make lemonade, and with optimism and energy to spare," per the publication's website .

Lawrence Cisneros and Brandon Schwartz, founders of DRNXMYTH note, "We feel extremely honored to have won these two highly competitive awards. We look forward to continuing to innovate in the fresh bottled cocktail category with our talented team of bartenders and local delivery retailers."

Consumers nationwide can get delivery through Drnxmyth.com - the menu of drinks covers an array of mouthwatering & fresh ready-to-mix craft cocktail offerings including recipes like: Hibiscus Haze, Cucumber Margarita, Strawberry Mojito, Apricot Rye Smash, Bourbon Sour, Rum Punch, Smoked Watermelon, Ginger Drop, Eastside and Classic Margarita.

DRNXMYTH is the first bottled cocktail company that actually brings fresh craft cocktails to people through proprietary fresh bottling technology. How? We have a specialized manufacturing process that utilizes all fresh ingredients and pressurizes the cocktails, so they stay fresh in a refrigerator for up to 75 days. We work with the top bartenders in the industry and commercialize their recipes. What you get are the freshest cocktails with freshest and highest quality ingredients from exotic tinctures, bitters, liqueurs and spirits.

