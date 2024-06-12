Leading Real Estate Finance Lawyer Jeannine M. Olmo Joins Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP announced today that Jeannine M. Olmo has joined the firm as a partner in the Real Estate Finance Group. A nationally recognized real estate finance lawyer, Ms. Olmo brings many years of experience representing clients in some of the largest real estate transactions in the country.

Jeannine M. Olmo

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeannine to Emmet Marvin," said Brian D. Obergfell, Chairman of the firm. "Jeannine is a real estate finance lawyer who has built a great practice representing lenders on a complete spectrum of their real estate finance legal needs. Her track record of success will be a great complement to our deep bench representing institutional and other creditors in the financial services industry."

Ms. Olmo's experience includes representing institutional and private lenders in commercial real estate financing transactions. Her experience spans many sectors of the real estate marketplace, including construction financing, hotel, multi-family, mixed-use, office, medical, shopping center, self-storage and retail properties. She also has experience representing both purchasers and sellers in connection with the acquisition and disposition of commercial real property. Having the opportunity to represent and provide guidance to various types of financial institutions, lenders, owners, developers, and borrowers throughout her career, Ms. Olmo has been integrally involved as lead attorney in many sophisticated transactions in New York City, the greater metropolitan area, and nationwide.

"I am excited and honored to be joining Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP and am looking forward to working with a team of skilled colleagues to support its large real estate finance client-base across a range of complex transactional matters. For over two centuries, Emmet Marvin has established and maintained a reputation as one of the preeminent law firms in the country, and I look forward to bringing my legal expertise, strong work ethic and leadership skills to help further the firm's position as a leading real estate finance firm."

Ms. Olmo can be reached at (212) 238-3057 or [email protected].

About Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP

Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP, a full service New York law firm committed to a tradition of excellence, counsels major financial institutions, corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies, fiduciaries, not-for-profit organizations, and high net-worth individuals. Founded in 1805, it is one of the oldest law firms in continuous existence in the United States. The firm has represented its largest institutional client for over 200 years, and our skilled lawyers have the ability, expertise and aptitude to meet our clients' needs in today's changing global economy.

