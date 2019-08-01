Leading Real Estate Marketing Firms Sun & Moon and Pace Join Forces

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madelyne Kirch, President of Sun & Moon Marketing Communications, and Cara Faske, CEO of Pace Branding & Marketing, announced that two of the leading firms in the world of real estate marketing will join forces under the Pace umbrella.

L to R - Pace Branding & Advertising CEO Cara Faske, Pace President Diana Riser, and Sun & Moon Founder Madelyne Kirsch

Sun & Moon, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in January, has created some of the most iconic real estate marketing campaigns in the industry's history including the creation of and three-decade marketing support for the Hudson Square neighborhood and marketing support for the initial repositioning of the SL Green Realty Corp. portfolio. Work by the firm includes strategic marketing and branding for clients across the real estate spectrum from publicly-traded REITs, institutional investors, private equity firms, individual owners, and non-profit organizations to the great real estate families of New York and most major commercial brokerage firms. Its star-studded client roster includes Alchemy Properties, Brandywine Realty Trust, Edge Funds, Fisher Brothers, Handler Real Estate, Jack Resnick & Sons, Rose Associates, Taconic Investment Partners and Williams Equities. The firm's founder is recognized for her industry contributions, having served locally in leadership roles for Commercial Real Estate Women (and its predecessor the Association of Real Estate Women) and nationally for the Urban Land Institute. In July she was recognized for the second consecutive year as a Bisnow Woman of Influence.

Pace was founded in 1954 and is led by Faske and the company's president, Diana Riser. A WPP company for many years, Faske and Riser took the company private in December and now own it independently. Headquartered in New York it has an expanded presence with three offices in Florida, as well. Pace has an historic leadership position in real estate marketing, having created campaigns for Harry Helmsley and recently for developers and owners including Boston Properties, George Comfort & Sons, L&L Holding, Vanbarton Group and Youngwoo & Associates. The firm has been the marketing force behind successful leasing campaigns for 452 Fifth, 575 Lexington, the offices and retail at 432 Park and Dock 72. In addition to real estate, the Pace client roster features healthcare, travel/tourism and education. Prior to helming Pace, Ms. Faske was the founder of Cara Martin, a successful full-service advertising and branding agency. The company is also recognized for its Common Ground initiative, which highlights women of accomplishment – "Trailblazers" – of the CRE world.

"We are proud to welcome Madelyne and the Sun & Moon team to Pace, to blend and fortify our creative and account teams into the premier agency serving the real estate industry," Ms. Faske said. "By deploying our deep knowledge of the real estate ecosystem and our shared vision for what an agency should be for all our stakeholders – staff, clients, media, vendors and colleagues – we will always strive to add value to clients across the real estate spectrum."

Adds Ms. Kirch, "Cara and I have been longtime friends and at times friendly competitors, and I have enormous respect for her deep knowledge of real estate, passion for our industry and dedication to her clients. I look forward to actively continuing my career alongside she and Diana to build upon both firms' reputations, capitalizing on our synergies and strengths, and making a great home for our respective teams of talented staff."

