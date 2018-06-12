Leading Real Estate Marketplace SmartOwner Launches Exclusive Hospitality Portfolio

The short-term rental market has transformed the hospitality industry, with online marketplaces like Airbnb creating a fluid, transparent market where travelers can choose from a vast array of options when choosing where to stay.

* $31 Billion: Valuation of Airbnb (30% higher than Hilton)

* 112%: Growth of Airbnb (compared to Marriot 8%)

* 6 Million+: STR listings globally in over 65,000 cities

STR offers qualified investors an effortless opportunity to add this rapidly expanding sector to their portfolios. Participants in STR will enjoy superior quarterly returns based on rental yields and will be able to resell their appreciated stake in the portfolio through SmartOwner's convenient platform. Returns will be maximized through professional property management, best-in-class services, and algorithmic revenue optimization. STR-APX-ONE is an extremely limited offering and is expected to sell out rapidly.

For more information on SmartOwner, visit www.smartowner.com.

About SmartOwner:

SmartOwner is Asia's leading marketplace for real estate investors, offering opportunities not available on the general market. The firm was ranked by the Financial Times as the fastest growing FinTech firm in South Asia, and among the top 100 fastest-growing companies in Asia-Pacific.

Founded by Silicon Valley veterans, SmartOwner specializes in giving the savvy investor access to high-value opportunities, which are normally the domain of large financial institutions.

Media Contact:

Christabel Singh-Samuel

christabel.samuel@smartowner.com

+91-80-4667-9500

SmartOwner Services India Pvt Ltd



SOURCE SmartOwner Services India Pvt. Ltd