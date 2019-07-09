Leading Recruitment Marketing Agency Showcases Capabilities With an Upgrade to its Own Website

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising has announced the launch of an elaborate redesign of its company website, which offers users a clearer picture of the agency's world-class and customizable capabilities. Topical and client-specific case studies are used to share work for clients big and small, including many of the Fortune 1000.

"Our top priority was making it as easy as possible for visitors to gain an all-encompassing view of who Bayard is and what we are capable of as an agency," says Zachery Tweddell, Bayard's Senior Director of Marketing & Employer Brand Strategy. "We placed the user experience at the center of this redesign. To achieve that goal, we created several key features to make the site responsive and flexible based on what someone is looking for."

Those key features include a predictive search function, a robust library of new video content, extensive topical case studies, and a mega-navigation that gives the user the freedom to take control of their experience.

Bayard is thrilled to offer this new website as an example of the ways it can help each client recruit and retain the best talent in a highly competitive job market. Bayard CEO, Louis Naviasky, added, "Our top priority is to ensure that we service our clients by providing solutions to their greatest challenges. The new Bayard website is an expression of that."

Founded in 1923, Bayard combines nearly a century of recruitment marketing experience with the creative capabilities of a global B2C agency. As a technology-open organization, Bayard is nimble enough to adapt to clients' individual needs and create the right solution for each challenge.

Experience Bayard's new website here.

