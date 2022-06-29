LEADING REMOTE CARE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM, MEDSIEN RAISES $4.3 MILLION SEED ROUND TO HELP 150 MILLION AMERICANS GET BETTER CARE

With the new funding Medsien will expand its sought-after suite of personalized Remote Care Management Services to more patients across the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsien connects patients, providers, and care partners in one comprehensive platform to provide better access to care outside doctors' offices. Today, more than 150 million people in the United States have a chronic condition comprising 90% of the nation's $3.3 trillion annual healthcare costs.

Medsien's $4.3M funding round is led by Merus Capital and Naples Technology Ventures, with participation from Candou Ventures. This investment round will enable Medsien to expand operations and its world-class team, scale programs to meet demand, extend its range of products and services, and bring support to more practices and health systems - all while bringing better healthcare (improved outcomes, patient and provider satisfaction) throughout the country. Medsien has previously raised $1M in funding.

A typical member of Medsien's care management programs is Dorothy, a 79-year-old grandmother who lives alone with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, hyperlipidemia, and takes over 12 medications. She has been part of the program since 2019 and has been able to lower her A1C and improve her health and medication adherence. She has always been thankful to her care partner for keeping her healthy.

Medsien's early success has already made it the most favored solution for many health care practices. It is the only remote care management service that all stakeholders love - positively impacting organizations, providers, and patients. Adaptable programs and technology allow Medsien to serve a wide variety and range of clients and its efficient and cost-effective operations, and proven clinical improvement for patients have primed it for rapid expansion and growth.

"We partnered with Medsien in November of 2020. Medsien has become a wonderful extension of our practice. They have helped us create more revenue without adding additional work to our staff. Their services have also improved our patient's compliance with their individual care goals. The service has helped us to have a better line of sight to our patient's health and wellbeing when they're not in the office, and the patients have reported back how much they enjoy and look forward to their call with Medsien staff." Dr. Krause, Family Physician

Medsien brings together a network of empathetic care partners all over the country who deliver passionate, personalized care to members every day. Medsien plans to hire hundreds of care partners in the coming years – providing a favorable, flexible alternative for the fastest-growing healthcare job sector in the United States.

Medsien care partners develop strong relationships with their patients. An essential part of the care partner-patient relationship is being a trustworthy advocate. As a health care professional, helping patients navigate the healthcare system and coordinating care with their health professionals requires that you be a "medical friend" to whom that patient can talk openly and honestly.

"Medsien's founders have built a set of technology-enabled services that are highly valued by patients, doctors and other industry stakeholders and that is ready for explosive growth in the coming years," said David Rangel, General Partner at Merus Capital. "We are proud to have partnered with Hamed and Sina."

"We're excited to partner up with Medsien and its experienced management team, in a very exciting market where Medsien's value-add surpasses all other providers and increases the patient-care by a high percentage. The technology platform and services provided by Medsien should pique the interest of any healthcare provider and institution", said Mike Abbaei, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Naples Technology Ventures.

Medsien founders, Hamed Ahmadi and Sina Torabi, met in Seattle in 2018 and decided to join forces and found Medsien. Hamed, a Computer Science Ph.D., was a tenured engineering leader in the San Francisco Bay Area who has built and scaled products to millions of users. Sina is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for healthcare and more specifically senior care. They both realized that care delivery hasn't changed for centuries and they could make a significant impact using cutting-edge technology.

"Our patients' happiness and satisfaction drive us. Nothing could motivate us more than our patients' appreciation of our work. Like when our patient sends us a picture of his newly born grandson and thanks us for helping him with his health. Our vision is to provide better access to care to everyone in America and worldwide. We want to see a world where no chronic condition is an obstacle to a happy life." Medsien Co-Founder & CEO, Hamed Ahmadi

Medsien is the leading provider of Remote Care Management solutions and services across the United States. Medsien is a venture-backed health technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. https://www.medsien.com/

Merus Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm founded by former M&A leaders at Google and Microsoft. Merus empowers ambitious teams in building tomorrow's industry-defining platforms. The firm partners with founders that possess unique industry and customer insights, an unwavering commitment to product innovation, and a relentless focus on execution.

Naples Technology Ventures is a Venture Capital Firm that invests in early-stage technology and services companies. NTV looks for companies that show strong value-add and demonstrate being in emergent and/or expanding markets with both Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) and/or a Services-based model. NTV focuses on investments in Series Seed and Series A+ rounds.

Candou Ventures is an early seed round firm focused on supporting entrepreneurs with unique and defensible ideas. They are uniquely positioned to help shape your plans into investible businesses, fund your seed round, and then help you raise money from tier 1 VCs.

