Leading Remote Health Care Company Optimize Health Completes $18 Million Series B Financing

Optimize Health

10 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimize Health, one of the most trusted remote healthcare platforms in the U.S., today announced the completion of its latest financing, raising more than $18 million. The Series B round was led by Foundry and Escalate Capital Partners, with participation from Bonfire Ventures, Daher Capital, Navigate Ventures, Attento Capital, OpenView, 500 Global, SOSV, and Jumpstart Capital.

Seattle-based Optimize Health is revolutionizing the healthcare industry through its innovative technology and services to support remote care. The company leverages a leading remote patient monitoring and chronic care management software platform to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical decision-making, and optimize operational efficiency for healthcare providers.

Optimize plans to use the additional capital to accelerate its market strategy, scale operations, expand its product portfolio, and fuel market expansion.

"We are thrilled to receive the support of well-regarded investors in securing this funding. It showcases our leading market position and highlights the power of our vision and the effect the team is making in the healthcare industry," said Todd Haedrich, CEO of Optimize Health. "With these additional funds, we will further drive our efforts to bring transformative solutions to our healthcare partners in support of their patients."

Since its inception, Optimize Health has been an industry leader and was named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000 in 2023. The company's technology has gained recognition for its ability to assist physicians in preventing episodic events, providing personalized care plans, and using data among clinical teams to practice proactive medicine while empowering patients with insights into their own health metrics. Thousands of healthcare providers have leveraged Optimize Health's software to enhance patient engagement, drive down costs, and help clinical teams create better outcomes for their patients.

About Optimize Health
Optimize Health is revolutionizing the healthcare industry through its innovative technology and patient + care team-centric approach. The company leverages Remote Patient Monitoring technology to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical decision-making, and optimize operational efficiency for healthcare providers. Optimize Health's mission is to transform how medical groups use technology and real-time data to treat patients outside the practice walls. As the leader in remote care solutions, the company helps physicians deliver proactive care that re-centers the patient and provider relationship and improves patients' quality of life. For more information, visit www.optimize.health.

