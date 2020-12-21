Leading Research Firm Produced Data Strongly Supporting UCASU's $60 Billion Airbnb Business Model

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset (OTC: UCASU), an Atlanta based global real estate investment firm, announces the company has retained a leading research consulting firm to provide research for the company's 2021 Airbnb-based innovative property investment strategy (SHOC), which focuses on home office technology for traveling professionals. First round research was closed by last Friday, and produced data that strongly supports UCASU's business model.

"We are pleased to have an elite research firm handling the initial research for our new business strategy. Not only is the company among the top research firms in Atlanta, but they are held amongst the most reputable in the country. It was important for us to have a solid research partner as we look towards launching phases of this new venture in 2021," says Greg Bankston, managing partner of UC Asset.

UCASU's new investment strategy aims to capitalize on a new industrial trend, i.e., the switch of business travelers from conventional business hotel to shared accommodation via platforms such as Airnbnb and Vrbo. UCASU's management projects a $60 billion market in the coming years for this new trend.

"It is a revolution, and it is happening across the board," declares Larry Wu, founding partner of UC Asset, "Just like conventional taxi business are being taken over by shared-ride companies like Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft, we believe that conventional hotel business will be taken over by shared-accommodation. We've seen it happening when people travel for their pleasure. However, people are less willing to use shared-accommodation for business trip, and that is a market gap we intend to fill in."

According to the research sponsored by UCASU, 59.3% of business travelers (defined by spending more than 10% of their work time on business trip) had used shared accommodations, but less than half of them (47.7%) had used shared accommodations for business trip. A very small fraction (5.8%) had used share accommodations only for business trip. Meanwhile, 90.2% of business travelers who had used shared accommodations had used them for personal pleasure.

"We are beyond excited at this first round of data received," says managing partner Greg Bankston. "Not only the data confirms our perception that there is a remarkable market gap, but also it helps us to identify the most important factors, which will drive business travelers to use shared-accommodation for their trip. These results will enable us to make critical decisions in our investment strategy."

UCASU has been successful investing into house renovations. The new strategy, brand-named SHOC (Share-Home Office Community) aims to renovate residential communities to provide shared-accommodation which are equipped with home-office technologies to appeal to business travelers. UCASU believe that, in a long run, shared accommodations with home-office technologies will become a favored option for business travelers over conventional hotels.

