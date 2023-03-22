Leading Residential Home Builder Launches Franchise Opportunity to Help Other Builders Scale Their Businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendsetter Homes' scalable business model shows how to build and sell homes at the same pace year-round and removes the fears that come with growth. Trendsetter Homes, a top residential construction company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new franchise opportunity. The program is specifically designed to assist experienced builders in expanding their businesses and bringing a specialized home-building and home-buying experience to more communities across the country.

Springfield's Largest Residential Home Builder Trendsetter Homes franchise model is designed for builders to attract first time and newer homebuyers

The company's streamlined system results in substantially shorter cycle times and a reduction in overhead for experienced homebuilder companies. With demand still outweighing the supply of both used and new home inventories, Trendsetter Homes aims to help builders create communities people will love to call home.

Trendsetter Homes' franchise opportunity offers builders the chance to leverage the company's three decades of residential construction and new home sales expertise, including the Trendsetter Homes technology platform, designed to simplify the building and selling process for builders, their teams, and customers. In addition, comprehensive documentation and marketing guidance is provided, as well as ongoing support to franchise owners to help them scale their businesses.

"We're excited to offer this opportunity to builders who want to take their businesses to the next level," said Cantrell. "Our team will guide you through the entire process of scaling your business, with streamlined operations, in-house sales, innovative technology tools, and more," said Ryan Cantrell, CEO of Trendsetter Homes and a third-generation homebuilder.

Initial expansion is planned for targeted states, primarily across the Midwest and Southeast U.S., but builders who are excited to bring Trendsetter Homes to other areas are welcome to discuss other options.

For more information on the Trendsetter Homes franchise opportunity, visit buildtrendsetter.com or call 417-887-2001.

Media Contact:

Tracey Wagner

Trendsetter Homes Franchising, LLC

1701 S Enterprise

Suite 103

Springfield, MO 65804

447.887.2001

[email protected]

https://buildtrendsetter.com

Trendsetter Homes: https://trendsetterhomes.com/

Trendsetter Homes Videos: https://trendsetterhomes.com/video-gallery/

SOURCE Trendsetter Homes Franchise