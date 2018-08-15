Leading Residential Treatment Center Offers Tips for Starting New School Year
Focusing on the Positive in Ourselves and Others, and Learning to Navigate Self-worth
CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of a new school year can be daunting for many students. Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center shares advice on how to set intentions and specific goals for the school year.
"By setting specific goals for the year such as getting involved in school activities, being more organized with school work, making new friends and so forth, students can create a new positive course for the year," said Camille Williams, MA, NCC, LCPC, eating disorder program coordinator at Timberline Knolls. "They can be proud of themselves each day for their accomplishments and see their self-worth revealed as the year unfolds."
Williams offers these suggestions for the new school year:
- Think about what you want accomplish during the year. How can you enjoy school more?
- Give compliments to yourself and others; this will help you focus on the positive rather than feel down about the negative or be judgmental about others by noticing their flaws.
- Noticing strengths in others can help you notice more strengths in yourself thus giving your confidence and self-esteem a boost.
- Focus on what you appreciate about your friends or classmates. For example, when they do something nice for you or when they're being funny and make you laugh at lunch time.
- When you express appreciation for others, you will help their self-worth and they will also probably also express appreciation for you in return. It can feel a lot better to focus on the positives rather than the negatives; it helps our relationships with others and ourselves.
- If an individual is being bullied at school, it's very important to reach out to a teacher or school counselor to help intervene. This can be a frightening thing to do, but it will ultimately help you to have the support you need.
- Keep a journal so you can look back on what you have accomplished. It is easy to be down on ourselves or see the mistakes we've made. It's essential to take time to recognize how hard we are working and how worthy we are each day.
Williams offers more information on navigating self-worth in this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mB7T1nEHOR8&t=14s
"It's important to focus on the positives in others and in ourselves. This helps reduce comparisons," adds Williams. "Find something to be proud of each day, this will help you to see your worth and know you are important and making progress."
