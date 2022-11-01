Leading Restaurant Data Provider Delaget, Announces Partnership with HourWork

Delaget adds employee recruitment and retention platform HourWork to its Marketplace of API partners enabling QSR (Quick-Service Restaurant) operators to enhance their business through reporting and third-party services.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget, LLC., a restaurant SaaS (Software as a Service) company focused on providing restaurant leaders with their data and tools for analytics through seamless automation, announced its latest partnership with HourWork, a leading hourly employee recruiting and retention platform.

The addition of HourWork to the Delaget Marketplace opens the doors for both organizations to reach a greater number of restaurant operators more easily without spending extra time on lengthy, custom system integrations. With the current job market continuing to have high turnover rates and understaffed businesses, this partnership comes at an opportune time.

"We are proud to welcome HourWork into the Delaget Marketplace during this time of great change in labor market dynamics," says Frederick Brooks, Partnership Director at Delaget.

HourWork aims to reduce the struggles of finding talent for Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and reduce turnover by focusing on fast and simple hiring and employee retention. With HourWork's Recruit solution, franchisees double applicant flow by automatically pulling a list of possible candidates from previous applicants and employees and connecting with them via text message. HourWork also offers TouchPoints, a solution that automates check-ins with current employees so managers can understand what's important to them and intervene before an employee quits. Franchisees using TouchPoints on average increase retention by thirty percent.

"To compete in a hyper-competitive labor market, QSR franchisees must empower managers to understand how each of their individual employees feel about their jobs so they can intervene and prevent turnover. We set out to build easy-to-use solutions that enable franchisees to do exactly that," says Jack Hannah, Vice President at HourWork.

Delaget's API Partnerships provide access to data from more than 100,000 restaurant locations with a single API versus building costly, one-off data integrations. The Delaget Marketplace's robust partner ecosystem provides restaurant operators with vetted, secure, and seamless integration capabilities for all their operational needs including reporting and analytics, loss prevention, and delivery.

For more information about Delaget's award-winning restaurant reporting and analytics solutions, visit delaget.com or join us on LinkedIn.

For more information about HourWork and their recruiting and retention solutions, please visit their website: https://www.hourwork.com.

