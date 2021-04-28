Leading Retail Industry Associations Release Robust Remote Work Study

The associations collected a robust sample of nearly 600 individual responses from a variety of companies including suppliers/manufacturers, retailers and brokers/distributors. The sample largely mirrored the overall association member base with 75% being suppliers across categories from food and consumables, to softlines to general merchandise.

The study found a dramatic adoption of remote work, as virtually the entire sample began working from home or an alternative remote location in March 2020, despite many participants working for businesses deemed essential, including retail and CPG.

Productivity did not seem to suffer, as 66% reported being more productive working from home compared to working in an office environment. This can, at least partially, be attributed to respondents working more hours and finding it difficult to unplug.

As one survey respondent summed it up, "The flexibility of working from home should theoretically allow for better work/life balance. But it's easier to lose connections with coworkers and some meetings/projects should be conducted in the true office setting regardless. Both places have pros and cons."

As for the outlook, much remains uncertain but ¾ of the sample expect a return to offices generally by this coming winter. Only 25% of participants expected to remain fully remote or hybrid long term.

In June, CMA|SIMA Director of Content Jackie Lewis will unpack these results further and share additional commentary from various CMA and SIMA board members on tips for optimizing remote work at the 2021 CMA|SIMA Annual Conference.

The full aggregated results of the remote work study, including impact to client/colleague accessibility, common virtual meeting solutions, and more are publicly available at https://www.catman.global/original-content

