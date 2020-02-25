Leading Retail Innovators Partner for Accelerated Software Integrations

CINCINNATI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, the leading provider of retail baskets that follow customers, not channels, can today announce a strengthened strategic partnership with retail commerce innovator RedIron (RI-2 LLC)

RedIron and Flooid have worked together on some of the most exciting retail platform implementations of recent years. The collaboration has included seamless integration projects for e-receipts, coupon burning, payments, gift cards, loyalty, personalized offers, wallet, and email validation.

RedIron is a Systems Integrator with a 19-year history of serving the Retail Industry. RedIron provides Traceability, Implementation & Integration services, Enterprise X-Ray to monitor and provide actionable activities for the tech stack and its middleware solution (RI-Broker) to speed up the time to value.

Thomas Schuetz, Senior Vice President – Operations for Flooid, said: "RedIron shares a commitment to Flooid's very reason for being; namely open integration and highly-leveraged services that deliver agility for our customers. Our collaboration means retailers can make changes and add customer experience capabilities fast, easily, and effectively."

RedIron Managing Director and Founder Herb Cline said: "Throughout our 19-year history RedIron has always worked with the best and innovated to serve the marketplace. Flooid's approach fits perfectly with our own relentless drive to deliver faster point-of-sale innovation projects to our customers; on-spec, on-time and on-budget. We look forward to growing our partnership and delivering best-of-breed solutions for some of the most exciting and challenging integration projects in retail."

Flooid, which rebranded from PCMS earlier this year, has worked with RedIron for years. Together the two companies help retailers accelerate their ability to sell and engage with customers in new ways in-store, in digital environments, and online. Other notable Flooid partners include IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Adobe, and Magento.

About RedIron

RedIron is a Systems Integrator with a 19-year history of serving the Retail Industry. RedIron provides Traceability, Implementation & Integration services, Enterprise X-Ray to monitor and provide actionable activities for the tech stack and its middleware solution (RI-Broker) to speed up the time to value. RedIron has employees across the USA and Canada with offices in Groton, MA, Salt Lake City, UT, and London, Ontario, Canada. RedIron has successfully delivered over 1100 customer projects. Historically, 93% of retailers choosing RedIron as their partner on a project will select RedIron for a second engagement. For more information on RedIron, visit https://redirontech.com.

About Flooid

The Flooid platform delivers deep and resilient basket functionality across store and online sales channels. With high levels of multi-vertical capability, Flooid handles the sales operations for some of the world's most complex grocery, specialty, fashion and food and beverage retailers in their POS, self-checkout, mobile, eCommerce and social environments. Flooid is designed to handle both the high levels of throughput and resilience that a store demands, and the hyper-scalability required for mobile and online sales. With its powerful API set, developer toolkit and a growing community of partners, Flooid enables retailers to tap into the massive ecosystem of start-ups, innovators and IoT technologies to remove the limits of their innovations. For more information visit flooid.com.

Media Contact:

Flannery Higgins, 234763@email4pr.com

Dan Dyer, 513-478-7818, 234763@email4pr.com

SOURCE Flooid

Related Links

http://flooid.com

