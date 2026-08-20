Leading Retirement Solutions Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Leading Retirement Solutions Recognized for Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Retirement Solutions, a nationwide retirement plan services provider helping businesses offer retirement benefits to their employees, today announced it has been ranked No. 3844 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, moving up 925 spots from last year. The annual list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America and is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, honoring companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row reflects the momentum we've built and our commitment to serving clients with expertise, responsiveness, and innovative retirement solutions," said Kirsten Curry, CEO & Founder of Leading Retirement Solutions. "This recognition belongs to our entire team and the clients and partners who have trusted us to support their long-term goals. We are proud of how far we've come and excited about the opportunities ahead."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Leading Retirement Solutions

Leading Retirement Solutions (LRS) is a national provider of retirement plan services, helping businesses design and manage retirement programs that meet their unique goals. LRS delivers customized solutions through plan design, administration, recordkeeping, consulting, and access to alternative investment opportunities. The firm serves organizations of all sizes, with specialized expertise supporting women-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, cannabis companies, and small businesses. Through strategic retirement planning, tax-advantaged solutions, and employee benefit programs, LRS helps employers strengthen financial outcomes for their businesses and their workforce.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Leading Retirement Solutions