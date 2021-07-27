Leading RF Manufacturer Orders Multiple Solstice Plating Systems for 5G Devices

KALISPELL, Mont., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassOne Technology (classone.com), global provider of advanced semiconductor electroplating and surface preparation systems, announced that it has received multiple tool orders from one of the world's largest RF device manufacturers. The orders are for Solstice® S8 systems and include the proprietary GoldPro™ processing chamber for advanced gold plating applications. The announcement was made by ClassOne's VP Product and Technology, John Ghekiere, and CEO, Byron Exarcos.

Solstice S8 Semiconductor Electroplating System from ClassOne Technology

"The new Solstice S8s are being used to produce advanced BAW filters for leading-edge 5G communications products," said Ghekiere. "This customer supplies innovative RF solutions to all the major smart phone manufacturers, so they demand maximum performance for these devices. In particular, they were interested in our GoldPro electroplating chamber for their advanced cyanide gold processes."

"Our customer is extremely pleased with the Solstice's process performance, especially its within-feature and wafer-to-wafer uniformity," said Exarcos. "Plus, they like how quickly it gets them to full production levels. We won this business for several key reasons – electroplating performance, price/performance, CoO, and, very importantly, our level of customer responsiveness and support."

ClassOne's Solstice S8 is an eight-chambered, fully-automated single-wafer production tool that delivers high-performance electroplating – as well as wafer surface preparation for a range of processes, including cleaning, metal lift-off, resist strip, UBM etch and more. The Solstice series also includes the fully-automated S4 with up to four processing chambers and the semi-automated Solstice LT with up to three chambers for process development and lower-volume production. The Solstice platform's unique flexibility, enabling both plating and surface prep processes on the same tool, can serve to streamline production and optimize ROI.

In addition to advanced production equipment, customers depend on ClassOne for a deep level of semiconductor process experience and technical support which can significantly shorten their time from start-up to production. For example, ClassOne routinely provides pre-production sampling through the company's central Technical Development Center. ClassOne has become known for this combination of world-class technology and customer support around the globe.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology (classone.com) has become the semiconductor industry's leading provider of advanced wet-chemical wafer processing equipment for ≤200mm wafers. ClassOne's popular Solstice® plating and surface preparation systems include the S8 with up to eight chambers and the S4 with up to four chambers for high-speed fully-automated single-wafer production. The Solstice LT provides up to three chambers for process development or lower-volume production. Complementing the Solstice platform, ClassOne has developed a series of proprietary chambers, including the GoldPro™ and CopperMax™, to uniquely optimize specific processes. In addition, ClassOne offers the Trident™ product lines of advanced batch-processing spin-rinse-dryers and spray solvent tools. Headquartered in Kalispell, MT, the company has successfully brought new high-performance processing technology to compound semiconductor and many emerging markets that have long been underserved by the older equipment manufacturers. Hundreds of ClassOne tools are now at work in leading fabs and research facilities around the world, producing many of the most advanced devices, from microLEDs and VCSELs to next-generation RF and sensors.

